New Brunswick’s Minimum Wage to Jump by 2 Dollars an Hour in 2022

By Mark Shaw
 1 day ago
The New Brunswick government announced Thursday it will boost the province’s minimum wage by $2 per hour in 2022, the most significant jump in over 40 years. An increase of $1 per hour in April and another $1 per hour hike in October will raise the minimum wage to $13.75 per...

