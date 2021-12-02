Nuance Launches Precision Imaging Network for AI-Powered Imaging Insights

As with countless global industries, clinical trials were forced to move key functions online as COVID-19 swept the world in early 2020. Clinical research operations had to rapidly deploy remote approaches that were previously in the planning or pilot stages. While the uptake was rushed, the results have been largely positive. Decentralized clinical trials, and their near cousins that apply a hybrid approach of in-person and remote visits, are increasingly seen as a viable solution for biopharma companies and CROs alike. According to a Sites NOW “State of the Clinical Workforce” survey, as many as 61% of sites now plan to use remote coordinators, up from around 15% prior to the pandemic. Further underscoring this trend, 93% of sites also reported that they would allow sponsors or CROs to conduct remote monitoring, compared to 74% pre-COVID.

