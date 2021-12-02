ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuance Launches Precision Imaging Network for AI-Powered Imaging Insights

By Jasmine Pennic
HIT Consultant
 1 day ago
Nuance launches Precision Imaging Network, a new AI-powered cloud-based platform for radiologists. Nuance® Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) launched the Nuance Precision Imaging Network, an AI-powered cloud platform that delivers patient-specific data and insights from diagnostic imaging into existing clinical and administrative workflows across the healthcare ecosystem. Leveraging the scale of Nuance’s...

