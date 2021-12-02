Abilene man killed in overnight motorcycle crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man has died after a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning.

According to the Abilene Police Department (APD), officers were called to a major crash in the 2100 block of North Sixth Street around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police say 36-year-old Walter Marion Price III, of Abilene, was traveling east down North Sixth Street on a 2013 Kymco motorcycle when it struck a “poured concrete median.”

Price III was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

He was wearing a helmet.

The APD Traffic Division continues to investigate the crash.

This is the third motorcycle crash in Abilene since last week, when a man was seriously injured after a crash involving a pickup and his motorcycle near Interstate 20. Another man was critically injured Tuesday morning after a crash involving his motorcycle and a pickup at Hartford Street and Corsicana Avenue.

