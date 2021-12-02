Abilene man killed in overnight motorcycle crash
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man has died after a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning.
According to the Abilene Police Department (APD), officers were called to a major crash in the 2100 block of North Sixth Street around 2 a.m. Thursday.Driver hospitalized with serious injuries after motorcycle crash in north Abilene
Police say 36-year-old Walter Marion Price III, of Abilene, was traveling east down North Sixth Street on a 2013 Kymco motorcycle when it struck a “poured concrete median.”
Price III was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
He was wearing a helmet.Motorcyclist seriously injured during south Abilene crash
The APD Traffic Division continues to investigate the crash.
This is the third motorcycle crash in Abilene since last week, when a man was seriously injured after a crash involving a pickup and his motorcycle near Interstate 20. Another man was critically injured Tuesday morning after a crash involving his motorcycle and a pickup at Hartford Street and Corsicana Avenue.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.
Comments / 3