A shot of a drive-thru chicken barbecue in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As the year comes to a close, employment remains an issue here in New York state, and lawmakers are taking action. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled her new initiative to build on the endeavors already implemented by the New York State Department of Labor to connect job seekers to the more than 220,000 available jobs across the state.

4 HOURS AGO