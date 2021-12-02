ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU imposes new sanctions on Belarus in coordination with U.S., Britain

 2 days ago
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union imposed sanctions on state-owned Belarusian airline Belavia on Thursday, accusing the company of flying in migrants as a tactic to destabilise European states, in a new round of punitive measures coordinated with the United States. Reuters reported the planned sanctions on Nov. 10...

