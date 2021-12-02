ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

SiFive speeds up computing chip designs as it staffs up

By Stephen Nellis
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8KRt_0dCUS5NW00

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chip technology firm SiFive Inc on Thursday said it has sped up its computing core designs by 40% and now has a headcount of 700 employees, with plans to double its staff by next year.

The Silicon Valley startup is aiming to challenge the dominance of Arm Ltd in supplying key parts of computing chip designs that are used throughout the semiconductor industry.

Arm licenses its technology to major firms like Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) and is being purchased by Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) in a deal worth more than $54 billion, though the deal faces regulatory hurdles because firms like Qualcomm have objected to it.

SiFive said its new P650 computing core designs will be available to some of its customers early next year, at which point it will likely take more than a year to find its way into physical chips. SiFive claims the P650 computing core should be competitive with Arm's A77 computing cores, which were found in many smartphone chips released in 2019 and 2020.

The estimated 40% speed boost from SiFiv's previous design, called the P550, has come in only five months, while Arm in the past has announced new computing cores about once a year. SiFive Chief Executive Patrick Little said he believes he can close the gap with his firm's much larger competitor.

"We should be at the top of Arm's line within the next couple of year's - that's what customers are driving us towards," Little said.

Little said the company plans to double its headcount by next year to 1,400. SiFive has made significant hires this year, such as Chris Lattner, a former software executive at Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), and Rohit Kumar, who helped design multiple generations of custom processors for Apple's iPhones and iPads.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Microsoft Edge will now warn users about the dangers of downloading Google Chrome

If you're a Google Chrome user setting up a new Windows PC, the most important feature of Microsoft Edge is the ability to download Chrome. Microsoft is apparently aware of this behavior and is doing something about it: Neowin has spotted new Edge pop-ups that specifically try to dissuade users from downloading and installing Chrome, a change that I promise I didn't know about when I wrote about Microsoft's annoying promotion of Microsoft Edge literally yesterday.
SOFTWARE
CBS News

The Metaverse is already here: 5 companies building our virtual reality future

If you believe Facebook, the future is a virtual reality "metaverse." The tech giant, which changed its name to Meta last month, plans to invest $10 billion this year to develop products that support augmented and virtual reality — a robotic hand, high-tech VR glasses and sophisticated software applications, to name just a few. Analysts expect the company to spend at least $50 billion to achieve its promise of a virtual reality future.
BUSINESS
The Independent

US government sues to block $40 billion Nvidia-Arm chip deal

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block graphics chip maker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm, saying the deal would create a powerful company that could hurt the growth of new technologies. Nvidia Corp., based in Santa Clara, California said in September 2020 that it was buying United Kingdom-based Arm Ltd. from Japanese technology giant Softbank to “create the world’s premier computing company for the age of AI."But the deal immediately raised concerns that Arm would abandon its business model of licensing chip designs to hundreds of tech companies, including many of Nvidia’s competitors....
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rohit Kumar
The Verge

Samsung refreshes two budget A-series phones with 5G and higher prices

With 2022 and CES just around the corner, Samsung is ready to introduce new updates to its popular and budget-friendly A-series, which has helped keep sales strong for the Korean company despite supply woes for the flagship Galaxy S21. This time around, both the Galaxy A13 5G and A03S are getting a bit more expensive while confirming some new hardware and 5G connectivity for the A13.
NFL
GeekyGadgets

Samsung is expanding its ‘Green Chip’ line up

Samsung has announced that it is expanding its ‘Green Chip’ line up as five of its memory products have received global recognition for reducing carbon emissions. The company also said that an additional 20 memory products had received carbon footprint certification, more details are below. It is exciting to see...
ENVIRONMENT
techgig.com

AWS is offering free computer skills training: Sign up now!

As part of Amazon's ambition to educate 29 million people by 2025, Amazon Web Services (. ), the company's cloud division, has announced four programmes to provide learners with free cloud computing skills training. According to the company, the initiatives include the launch of AWS Skill Builder, a new digital...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Apple Inc#Tesla Inc#Startup#Sifive Inc#Arm Ltd#Qualcomm Inc Lrb#Nvidia Corp
EETimes.com

The Democratization of Chip Design

The well-structured practices of semiconductor design and manufacturing have been flipped on their sides and may never be the same again. The quickly changing dynamics and success of the open-source silicon movement are expanding the small community of specialized designers to an era of creative enablement where anyone anywhere with innate skills can get their chip designs into silicon.
ENGINEERING
etftrends.com

When the Chips Are Up, SOXQ Could Be Super

This year, the semiconductor industry is one of the epicenters of global supply chain stress, but that’s not hampering chip stocks and the related exchange traded funds. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ). Underscoring the strength in semiconductor equities this year, SOQX debuted in June — making it the newest ETF in the category at the time — and it’s needed less than six months to surge more than 22%.
STOCKS
nextplatform.com

ScaleFlux Takes Computational Storage Up A Notch With Homegrown Chip, Software Tools

A key trend in the ever-changing IT world is bringing whatever is needed – processing, storage, analytics, networking – closer to where the data is. The growing amounts of data being generated and number of datasets being created – and the valuable business information captured within all of that – are putting pressure on compute, storage, and networking vendors to find ways to reduce the time needed and the costs involved in processing and analyzing that data.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

ServiceNow acquires DotWalk, aims to automate, speed up upgrades

ServiceNow said it has acquired DotWalk, a company that automates testing and application upgrades for the Now Platform. DotWalk uses AI regression testing for business processes and creating automated tests. With DotWalk's tools, customers can validate application changes without developers writing tests. ServiceNow said DotWalk runs natively on ServiceNow's automated...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Tesla
scitechdaily.com

Beyond Qubits: Cryogenic Chip Is Big Step To Scale Up Quantum Computing

Cryogenic chip allows for control of thousands of qubits. Scientists and engineers at the University of Sydney and Microsoft Corporation have opened the next chapter in quantum technology with the invention of a single chip that can generate control signals for thousands of qubits, the building blocks of quantum computers.
ENGINEERING
wccftech.com

Samsung To Announce $17 Billion Chip Plant This Week After Executive’s Visit

Korean chaebol Samsung Group's chipmaking division Samsung Foundry is set to announce its plans to build a $17 billion chip plant in the United States this week. Samsung's vice chairman, Mr. Lee-jae Yong visited the U.S. over the weekend where he met with government officials and heads of technology and biopharmaceutical firms in his first high profile visit since being released from jail for bribery charges. The chip manufacturing facility will be the second of its kind being recently built in the U.S., with another one belonging to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) already under construction in Arizona.
BUSINESS
utahbusiness.com

Covid is speeding up the timeline of company exits

An industry contact recently noted that it appears almost every business owner formerly hoping for a near-term exit is now moving their timeline back by at least six months or more. She asked for our thoughts, as we have helped hundreds of owners of privately held companies with business values...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Beta News

OWC launches Mercury Elite Pro mini USB-C storage drive for Mac, Windows, and Linux

Solid state drives make wonderful internal boot drives for computers, but they are also great options for external storage too. Not only are they often smaller than mechanical hard disk drives, but they also use less power and are much quicker. With that said, sometimes hard disk drives can be a good option for external storage -- depending on your needs and budget, of course.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung's growth in tablet production will reportedly double in 2022 just in time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The tablet market had some issues before 2020. Users saw no need to upgrade to a new tablet every other year because of the lack of stunning new advancements. And with smartphone screens growing in size, there seemed to be less demand for these devices.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

AWS introduces new Trn1 chips to speed up training of machine learning models

Adam Selipsky, delivering his first AWS re:Invent keynote, dispatched the news about the latest chip on stage in Las Vegas this morning. “So today, I’m excited to announce the new Trn1 instance powered by Trainium, which we expect to deliver the best price-performance for training deep learning models in the cloud and the fastest on EC2,” Selipsky told the re:Invent audience.
SOFTWARE
ScienceBlog.com

A simpler design for quantum computers

Today’s quantum computers are complicated to build, difficult to scale up, and require temperatures colder than interstellar space to operate. These challenges have led researchers to explore the possibility of building quantum computers that work using photons — particles of light. Photons can easily carry information from one place to another, and photonic quantum computers can operate at room temperature, so this approach is promising. However, although people have successfully created individual quantum “logic gates” for photons, it’s challenging to construct large numbers of gates and connect them in a reliable fashion to perform complex calculations.
COMPUTERS
Reuters

Reuters

238K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy