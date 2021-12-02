OPEC+ sticks to planned supply hike with added escape clause

OPEC+ decided to stick to the plan and increase oil supply by 400,000 bpd, despite concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and an announced release of strategic reserves by some countries. With little still known about the variant, OPEC+ decided to roll the dice and see what happens. The script was always to release 400,000 bpd, but with uncertainty as to how the virus will affect demand, traders were skeptical OPEC+ would oblige. In addition, the coordinated release of oil reserves from the UK, US, Japan, South Korea, and India left a sour taste in the mouths of OPEC+ officials as they contemplated what to do regarding an increase in supply. Oh, and I forgot to mention that the price of oil had dropped over 20% in November!

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO