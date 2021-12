Jury selection is underway for the Jussie Smollett trial, and whoever is chosen will soon determine whether the actor staged a now-notorious hate crime attack. The former “Empire” star claimed in 2019 that two masked assailants assaulted him, hurling racial and homophobic slurs before pouring an unknown liquid over him and wrapping a noose around his neck. But just weeks after he filed the police report, law enforcement alleged that Smollett had paid brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo to attack him in an effort to help his career. In turn, Smollett has been indicted on six counts of disorderly conduct for “making four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officers related to his false claims that he was the victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not the victim of a crime,” according to a statement from the special prosecutor’s office obtained by Oxygen.com last year.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO