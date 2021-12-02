ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Free textbooks for some Texas college students

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHu5d_0dCUPWm100
Program to offer free textbook rentals to some students. File photo. (jovan_epn/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SAN ANTONIO — Some community college students in Texas will be getting a break on the costs of school, with textbooks made available to rent for free.

The Alamo Colleges District is a collective of five community colleges in the greater San Antonio, Texas area. They have paired up with Barnes & Noble College in a program that will offer free textbooks to all new and returning students during the Spring and Summer 2022 semesters, KSAT reported. The program will be called AlamoBOOKS+.

AlamoBOOKS+ is being funded, in part, by up to $17 million from COVID-19 relief funds from The Alamo Colleges District, WOAI reported.

Survey data from the College Board showed that the average full-time, on-campus undergraduate at a four-year school is estimated to have spent $1,240 on books and supplies during the 2020-2021 school year, per the U.S. News & World Report.

Chancellor Mike Flores of The Alamo Colleges District told Texas Public Radio that the burden of high textbook costs sometimes forces students to go to class unprepared, and the AlamoBOOKS+ program seeks to change that.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Legendary UW diversity advocate still fights for students

SEATTLE — In Red Square on the University of Washington campus, Emile Pitre remembered the day in May 1968 when he and other members of the Black Student Union made history. “We decided to occupy this building,” he said, pointing to the administration building. They interrupted a meeting as UW...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 49 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 49 million on Saturday, with more than 2.5 million new coronavirus infections reported during the past 28 days. By Saturday afternoon, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 49,013,784, and the nationwide death toll neared 788,000. The figures include more than 163,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
73K+
Followers
81K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy