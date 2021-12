BOSTON — Jaylen Brown certainly isn’t new to meditation. In fact, it seems the practice has been one of the only constants over the past few years of his career. In 2018, he spoke at length about his relationship with meditation — and a ton of other off-court topics. During his bout with COVID-19 in October, he said he practiced “a couple of times per day,” sometimes in sessions lasting hours, to try and restore his breathing.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO