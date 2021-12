HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced a new state record Walleye was recently registered. On the evening of October 28, 2021, angler Richard Nicholson, 62, of Connellsville, Fayette County, was fishing from the bank of the Youghiogheny River along with his son, Richard Nicholson, Jr. The father and son both live nearby and frequent the section of the river near the Crawford Street bridge in sight of the Connellsville Police Department.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO