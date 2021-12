Know how we know trading for Jacob Stallings was a good and smart idea for the Yankees to explore? Because it’s an idea the Boston Red Sox also had. Know how we know the Yankees didn’t look into the idea quite hard enough? Because they almost let the Sox pull it off, right from under their noses, and were saved at the buzzer by a bit of Derek Jeter-led Miami Marlins ingenuity. Woof.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO