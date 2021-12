Consumer Expectations. It starts with the consumer experience. We all want things to happen as quickly, easily, and securely as humanly possible. Think back 10 years ago, and you were perfectly happy receiving a package within five (5) business days. Nowadays, we have amazon prime promising same or next day delivery coupled with Uber Eats, Domino’s, Lyft, UPS and others’ real time tracking. So, What do we want? “EVERYTHING!” And When do we want it? “NOW!” With sending and receiving payment it is no different. Real Time Payments (RTP®) focus on curing cash lag.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO