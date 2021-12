Report: Bears didn't believe Nagy when he denied firing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. By now numerous reports have come out indicating that another report saying the Bears had informed Matt Nagy that the Lions game would be his last, was incorrect. Nagy himself said the report was inaccurate when he met with the media on Tuesday, and reportedly relayed the same message to his team. But according to Jay Glazer, Nagy was so unconvincing when addressing the team, that some still came up to him afterwards to offer their condolences.

