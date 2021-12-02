Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area, Glacier Bay by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-02 11:03:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or...
We knew the summer-like temperatures weren't going to last. We broke records locally. Well, that certainly changed. But SNOW? Yes. And, it's arriving soon! According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton:. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST. SATURDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET. Snow expected...
(Radio Iowa) The National Climate Prediction Center is issuing a La Nina (NEEN-yah) advisory, indicating Iowa’s winter weather -will- be influenced by the cooling surface of the southern Pacific Ocean. Doug Kluck, the Central Region’s climate service director at the National Weather Service, says this La Nina pattern is predicted to be fairly weak.
Effective: 2021-12-04 03:12:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches for lower elevations with 8 to 12 inches from Essex to Marias Pass on US 2. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph at Marias Pass. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Effective: 2021-12-04 02:52:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions with snow accumulations up to 1 inch expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast north of Cape Espenberg. * WHEN...Through 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 70 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
Effective: 2021-12-04 03:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected at pass level and above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches possible, with up to 12 inches possible near the crest. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, with reduced visibilities possible during heavier snowfall.
Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph on Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Effective: 2021-12-03 12:14:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches over the southern Panhandle, except 5 to 7 inches of snowfall near Hyder. * WHERE...Highest amounts near Hyder. Lower amounts on Prince of Wales Island and the southern Inner Channels including Ketchikan, Craig, Klawock, Thorne Bay, Hollis, Hydaburg. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2021-12-04 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Blaine; Eastern Glacier; Hill; Liberty; Toole WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with highest amounts near the Canadian border. * WHERE...Blaine, Eastern Glacier, Hill, Liberty and Toole Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2021-12-03 14:18:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway MODERATE SNOW POSSIBLE EARLY NEXT WEEK The next significant front will begin to impact the Panhandle during the day on Monday bringing a chance for moderate snow before mixing with and possibly changing to rain Tuesday morning. Confidence is high that temperatures will be cold enough to support snow at the onset of precipitation and also that there will be a transition to a mix or rain. There is less confidence in how much precipitation will fall before the changeover. Preliminary estimates are that 6 or more inches of snow is possible across the area during the day on Monday into very early Tuesday morning. Please stay tuned for updates over the weekend as new data is incorporated and the forecast is refined.
Effective: 2021-12-03 17:51:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow showers. Expect 1 to 2 inches, potentially quick inches in occasional heavy showers for the southern Panhandle. * WHERE...Prince of Wales Island, Misty Fjords, and the southern Inner channels. Highest amounts this evening will be on Prince of Wales Island and in Hyder. * WHEN...Through midnight Friday night. * IMPACTS...Road conditions can be slippery. Snow squalls can lower visibility. Exercise caution when driving. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are expected to lessen overnight.
Effective: 2021-12-03 23:54:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Prince of Wales Island and the southern Inner Channels. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Road conditions are slick. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow shower accumulations will be highly variable with quick accumulations possible.
Effective: 2021-12-04 08:48:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allen; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. A few slippery spots could occur mainly on bridges and overpasses where temperatures dropped to below freezing overnight.
Effective: 2021-12-05 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-05 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Kenai Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph south of Clam Gulch. * WHERE...Western Kenai Peninsula. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow and blowing snow will reduce visibilities to one half mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst conditions are expected along the Homer Bluff and hills north of Homer where the winds will be strongest. The highest snow amounts will be along the Inlet, with lower amounts as you head inland along the Sterling Highway.
Effective: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Simcoe Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travelers along Interstate 84 and Highways 14, 97 and 197 should be prepared for sudden strong and gusty winds.
Effective: 2021-12-05 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 04:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM AKST MONDAY FOR THE LOWER KUSKOKWIM VALLEY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Lower Kuskokwim Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM Sunday to 4 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibilities to under one mile.
Effective: 2021-12-05 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Northern Erie and Southern Erie Counties. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2021-12-04 06:23:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Galveston Island; Inland Galveston DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Galveston, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
