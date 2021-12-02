Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 14:18:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway MODERATE SNOW POSSIBLE EARLY NEXT WEEK The next significant front will begin to impact the Panhandle during the day on Monday bringing a chance for moderate snow before mixing with and possibly changing to rain Tuesday morning. Confidence is high that temperatures will be cold enough to support snow at the onset of precipitation and also that there will be a transition to a mix or rain. There is less confidence in how much precipitation will fall before the changeover. Preliminary estimates are that 6 or more inches of snow is possible across the area during the day on Monday into very early Tuesday morning. Please stay tuned for updates over the weekend as new data is incorporated and the forecast is refined.

PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK ・ 18 HOURS AGO