Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS
1 day ago
Effective: 2021-12-02 14:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in...
Friday night should become clear to partly cloudy for a while as we enter a period that’s between low pressure systems. As early as Saturday morning, the next low coming our way from Wyoming will make the day mostly cloudy. That low has triggered a WINTER STORM WATCH for Minnesota and Wisconsin for Sunday. The chance for snow will be 90% that day. Totals for most towns could go 4-8″. The North Shore and South Shore both could run 6-10″. Right now, there is no watch for the U.P. but folks there can expect some heavy, wet snow, too. By Monday, it should clear up and cool down. An arctic outbreak on the heels of the low could bring our first bout of below zero next week.
As a fierce weather system that local forecasters call a "kona low" sweeps across Hawaii, the Big Island is expected to see up to a foot of snow and 100 mph winds on the highest peaks, with torrential rains and flooding in the valleys Friday and through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Temperatures will warm to the upper-20s and lower-30s around the area Saturday. Expect a breeze out of the west with gusts into the 20s. Snow moves in Saturday night and into Sunday. Accumulating snow is expected with this winter storm. Parts of the Northland will see more than 6 inches of new snow with a few areas along the shorelines seeing even more. The snow is expected to come to an end Sunday night with cold temperatures to kick off next week's work week. Highs may stay in the single digits Monday.
Effective: 2021-12-04 03:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected at pass level and above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches possible, with up to 12 inches possible near the crest. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, with reduced visibilities possible during heavier snowfall.
Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph on Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
WASHINGTON (TND) — Some weird weather is expected this weekend: Hawaii is under a blizzard warning. It’s in effect on the island until Sunday morning. Forecasters say they could see more than a foot of snow on mountain summits and the system is also packing wind gusts of up to 100 miles per hour in some spots.
Effective: 2021-12-03 14:18:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway MODERATE SNOW POSSIBLE EARLY NEXT WEEK The next significant front will begin to impact the Panhandle during the day on Monday bringing a chance for moderate snow before mixing with and possibly changing to rain Tuesday morning. Confidence is high that temperatures will be cold enough to support snow at the onset of precipitation and also that there will be a transition to a mix or rain. There is less confidence in how much precipitation will fall before the changeover. Preliminary estimates are that 6 or more inches of snow is possible across the area during the day on Monday into very early Tuesday morning. Please stay tuned for updates over the weekend as new data is incorporated and the forecast is refined.
Effective: 2021-12-03 12:14:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches over the southern Panhandle, except 5 to 7 inches of snowfall near Hyder. * WHERE...Highest amounts near Hyder. Lower amounts on Prince of Wales Island and the southern Inner Channels including Ketchikan, Craig, Klawock, Thorne Bay, Hollis, Hydaburg. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2021-12-03 23:54:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island including Petersburg. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads are very slick. Heavy snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wrangell received 3 to 4 inches yesterday while Petersburg received 4 inches between 2 PM and 8 PM yesterdays. Heavy snow showers are likely tonight. Accumulations will be highly variable in showers with quicker accumulations at times.
Effective: 2021-12-03 17:51:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow showers. Expect 1 to 2 inches, potentially quick inches in occasional heavy showers for the southern Panhandle. * WHERE...Prince of Wales Island, Misty Fjords, and the southern Inner channels. Highest amounts this evening will be on Prince of Wales Island and in Hyder. * WHEN...Through midnight Friday night. * IMPACTS...Road conditions can be slippery. Snow squalls can lower visibility. Exercise caution when driving. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are expected to lessen overnight.
Effective: 2021-12-03 23:54:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island including Petersburg. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads are very slick. Heavy snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wrangell received 3 to 4 inches yesterday while Petersburg received 4 inches between 2 PM and 8 PM yesterdays. Heavy snow showers are likely tonight. Accumulations will be highly variable in showers with quicker accumulations at times.
Effective: 2021-12-03 23:54:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Prince of Wales Island and the southern Inner Channels. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Road conditions are slick. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow shower accumulations will be highly variable with quick accumulations possible.
Effective: 2021-12-04 02:52:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions with snow accumulations up to 1 inch expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast north of Cape Espenberg. * WHEN...Through 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 70 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
Effective: 2021-12-03 23:54:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Prince of Wales Island and the southern Inner Channels. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Road conditions are slick. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow shower accumulations will be highly variable with quick accumulations possible.
Effective: 2021-12-05 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches, except 10 to 16 inches for the higher terrain of the North Shore. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Lake and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst conditions should be during the day on Sunday.
Effective: 2021-12-05 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Central St. Louis; North St. Louis WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches. * WHERE...North St. Louis and Central St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion and, Nett Lake areas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst conditions should be during the day on Sunday.
Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-06 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Sunday afternoon and evening will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce the visibility.
Effective: 2021-12-05 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst conditions should be during the day on Sunday.
