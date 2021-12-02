ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Georgia vs. Alabama: Keys to the game for both teams

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uO8TI_0dCUO7iS00

On Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, No. 1 Georgia (12-0) will square off against No. 3 Alabama (11-1) in the SEC Championship Game.

From a talent standpoint, these are the two best teams in America.

When Alabama and Georgia meet in Atlanta it always results in an incredible game. Unfortunately for Georgia, it usually goes in favor the Tide. But this time around, Georgia is the favorite to win it and has proven to be the better team up until this point in the season. But anything’s possible, and I’m not sure how many people would view an Alabama win as an upset.

Here are our keys to the game for both teams this weekend.

Georgia: Get to Bryce Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxuPa_0dCUO7iS00
Nov 28, 2020; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Channing Tindall (41) celebrates a sack of South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Luke Doty (4) during the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY

This one is pretty simple. If Georgia is going to win, it will need to make life as difficult as possible for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Last week against Auburn, Young was sacked seven times and had his worst passer rating of the year (110.3).

Georgia cannot allow Young to have all day to throw the ball. Because if it does, Jameson Williams and John Metchie will make Georgia’s defensive backs pay.

Alabama: Limit the penalties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxTYR_0dCUO7iS00
Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts after a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

This may be hard to believe, but Alabama is actually one of the most penalized teams in America. Out of the 130 FBS programs, Alabama ranks No. 118, surrendering 68.9 yards per game off of penalties.

Especially against a defense like Georgia, one holding call is all it takes to kill a drive.

Georgia: Don't let Will Anderson change the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05KlxN_0dCUO7iS00
Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) reacts after a stop against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia cannot allow one player to change the game. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson may be the best player on the field on Saturday, so Georgia will have its hands full with trying stop him from getting to Stetson Bennett.

Anderson leads the nation with 14.5 sacks, and is second on Alabama with 85 total tackles. He has the ability to takeover a game. Georgia cannot let that happen.

Alabama: No big plays - make Stetson Bennett work for everything

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npjwL_0dCUO7iS00
ATHENS, GA – NOVEMBER 06: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Sanford Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Stetson has been great this year, but he’s not a one-man show and there are still questions regarding his ability to put the team on his back and win a close game.

A number of Georgia’s drives this year have ended in a long touchdown pass. Bennett is yet to face a defense as good as this one, so the question becomes: If Alabama limits the big pass play, does Bennett have what it takes to piece together a few long, scoring drives?

Bennett is scrappy and leaves it all on the field, so this is a challenge he’ll embrace. Expect him to have to use his feet a number of times to make something happen.

Georgia: Stay aggressive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPfri_0dCUO7iS00
Dec 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Deandre Baker (18) reacts on the bench with teammates after being defeating by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

You see that photo above? That’s what happens when Georgia starts playing conservative against Alabama too early. It’s happened time and time again, and I’m hoping Kirby Smart has learned how to not blow a lead to Bama.

Whatever it means to stay aggressive in this game, Georgia has to do it.

Alabama: Protect Bryce Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOpjl_0dCUO7iS00
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT. Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Bryce Young has been sacked 33 times this year.

Against Texas A&M, a game Alabama lost, Young was sacked four times.

Against LSU, which was a close win for Bama, he was sacked four times.

Against Arkansas, another close win for the Tide, he was sacked four times again.

In Alabama’s four-overtime win over Auburn last week, he was sacked seven times.

There seems to be a common theme here. When Young gets pressured, Alabama struggles.

Georgia: Stay discipline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dScb7_0dCUO7iS00
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has been a very disciplined football team this year. It only gives up 37.8 yards per game off of penalties (No. 8 in the nation) and, for the most part, has avoided any bone-headed plays or fouls.

But now the Dawgs are playing Alabama. It’s only natural for emotions to be running high among UGA players. I mean, they’re the No. 1 team in the nation and are a favorite to beat Alabama. How often does that happen?

Regardless of all the noise, Kirby Smart will make sure his players are focused and are able to keep their emotions in check.

Game of field position

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjuiX_0dCUO7iS00
Nov 23, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs punter Jake Camarda (90) follows through on a punt against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

There’s going to be plenty of punting in this game. It’s probably a bit more important for Georgia to win field position battle like it did against Clemson in Week 1.

But whoever wins that battle might win this game. Whatever your thoughts are about Alabama’s defense, something tells me they’ll come ready to play given the stage. So I’d expect it to be very difficult for either side to put together a long drive, but I think Georgia would have a tougher time doing so than Alabama.

These punters will need to be on their game.

