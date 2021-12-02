Electric Manta partners with Sunday to create hypercasual games

The industry with the most influential and recursive users onboard, which completely depends on the virtual environment but can make huge affluence in the digital era, is the Gaming industry. The history of the gaming industry is very long, and the legacy it has is very deep. Many virtual environments games have deeply influenced the people who play. The gaming industry is one of the finest industries, with a huge fan base next to sports. Many games in the gaming industry have created emotional impacts. Some even bound the memories of the gamers. So here already, the game industry has established its fame in the real world even when the cryptocurrency is at its early stage. The Gaming NFT marketplaces will have a huge reputation over the market, as many MNCs like Meta are already into the virtual environment.

