Lineage 2M launches in North America and Europe

By Aaron Orr
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCSoft has launched its latest MMORPG Lineage 2M in North America and Europe. Lineage 2M is a mobile version of NCSoft’s 2003 MMORPG Lineage 2 and a prequel to Lineage M, set 150 years prior. Both games are mobile adaptations of the Lineage series, with Lineage M being launched...

WEKU

Omicron variant spreads to North America, Australia and more of Europe

As more cases of the omicron variant are revealed around the world, President Biden was briefed Sunday by his COVID-19 response team, including his chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not announced any cases of the omicron variant in the U.S., but...
6 Top North America UNESCO Sites

Vast national parks, iconic colossal statuary, incredibly preserved colonial cities – North America’s UNESCO World Heritage sites encompass an incredible collection of wonders of nature, culture and history. While many travelers might tend to think of Europe or more exotic locales when UNESCO sites are mentioned, North America is home to a surprising number of UNESCO sites across Canada, the United States and Central America that reflect the continent’s unique natural and cultural heritage. Discover some of our favorite North America UNESCO sites below.
Nintendo and Panda Global to Launch First-Ever Official SUPER SMASH BROS. Tournaments in North America

Panda Global is known for being a big part of the Super Smash Bros. community and they recently scored a big win for said community. Nintendo announced a new partnership with Panda Global last week to bring about the first-ever officially licensed Super Smash Bros. tournaments. In 2022, things will kick off with a championship circuit in North America for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee. That’s right. In addition to the current iteration of the game, the arguably most popular iteration at the competitive level is also being featured! There are no dates or prizing information yet, but those updates will come in the future.
Clockwork Aquario Launches on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Europe on November 30; North America on December 14

ININ Games has announced that they will be releasing the lost arcade game Clockwork Aquario from developer Westone on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game will be available on both platforms digitally on November 30 in Europe and on December 14 in North America. You can check out the trailer and learn more about the game below.
Asia Pacific, Europe & North America Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market 2021 – Know the Analysis and Trends – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Adjuvants in vaccines are chemicals, microbial components, or mammalian proteins that boost the immune response to vaccine antigens. The aim to limit vaccine-related side effects while also inducing specific types of immunity has resulted in the development of various new adjuvants. Adjuvant technologies used in veterinary vaccination are more diverse, including aluminum salts, oil-in-water, water-in-oil, or multiple emulsions, polymer dispersions, saponins, and certain other naturally occurring immunostimulants. Some of the leading players in the Asia Pacific, Europe & North America veterinary vaccine adjuvants market offer the most recent vaccination adjuvants and contribute to market growth. For instance, Seppic develops and markets a variety of vaccination adjuvant technologies for human and animal health, particularly the Montanide line of oily and polymeric adjuvants. Strategic initiatives by market participants is estimated to showcase substantial growth prospects for Asia Pacific, Europe & North America veterinary vaccine adjuvants market, over the period of next eight years. Croda International Plc., for instance, announced the acquisition of Avanti Polar Lipids in July 2020. Through the combined range of capabilities and expertise, the companies aim to expand their respective range of products and services, so as to establish a stronger hold in the overall market, while also strengthening their offerings to varied end use sectors including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses and academic institutions.
Europe is no longer America’s priority

France uses big words (“deception, deception and insult”) to express how frustrated it is with the new security agreement between the United States, Britain and Australia. The country has angrily withdrawn its ambassadors from the United States and Australia – something France has not done before – and has angrily canceled a meeting between defense ministers scheduled for this weekend.
Parfin And Sepior Partner To Bring Institutional Grade Digital Asset Custody Solutions To Latin America, North America And Europe

Partnership combines Parfin’s cutting-edge banking and fintech expertise with Sepior’s world-renowned MPC cryptography expertise to deliver the industry’s most secure digital asset solutions. Parfin, the British-Brazilian fintech company building digital asset solutions for institutional customers, has announced a partnership with Sepior, a Danish company specialized in Multiparty Computation (MPC) for...
PUBG Mobile Global Championships begins November 30

The PUBG Mobile Global Championships 2021 (PMGC) kicks off on November 30th, with a total prize pool of $6 million up for grabs. PMGC is the largest mobile esports tournament and includes participation from over over 30 countries worldwide. The tournament will begin with the PMGC League stage on November...
South Korea
Japan
Google
Omicron strain reaches North America

Two cases of the Omicron strain have been confirmed in Canada, while President Biden weighs US response to the heavily-mutated Covid-19 variant, even as it remains unclear if it is more dangerous than other variants. "Today, the province of Ontario has confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19...
Canadian officials: Omicron variant now in North America

Canadian officials announced Sunday that the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in North America. A joint statement by Ontario health officials Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore said two people traveling to Ontario from Nigeria tested positive for the variant. Canadian officials are saying their current strategy is to stop...
North America Rig Count Rises

Six of the weekly additions came from the U.S. in the form of land rigs. North America’s rig count rose by 10 week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on November 24. Six of the weekly additions came from the U.S. in the...
Nexters launches casual title Island Questaway globally

Nexters has launched its latest casual mobile game, Island Questaway, on iOS and Android worldwide. Previously available under the working title Puzzle Island, Island Questaway has been developed by the team that worked on Nexters’ original casual title, Island Experiment. Island Questaway features a blend of two genres, farming and...
North America and Europe are Estimated to Account for More than 60% of the Overall Demand of Dioxin Analyzer Market - Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Dioxin Analyzer Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and valuable...
WisdomTree launches four cryptocurrency indices in US and Europe

On Friday, WisdomTree, a financial institution with over $76 billion in assets under management, announced it had created four cryptocurrency indices in the United States and Europe to provide diversified portfolio exposure to investors. The move comes in collaboration with Ritholtz Wealth Management, OnRamp and Gemini. WisdomTree will launch the...
Stripe launches online-to-offline Terminal across Europe

Stripe is bringing its payment infrastructure to the physical world with the launch of its point-of-sale Terminal product in Ireland, France, Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands. Platform and marketplace businesses like Shopify, Taxi.de and Indy Cinema Group are already onboard with the Terminal, alongside Internet-first retailers such as Glossier...
Wildlife Studios is opening a new mobile games studio in Sweden

Wildlife Studios has revealed that it is opening a new affiliated studio in Sweden, marking its first office location in Europe. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the new studio will be led by industry veterans such as Ray Mazza, Michael Duke, Jonathan Durr and Lu Gigiolotti, and will focus on mobile development, operating alongside Wildlife’s other studios.
Five Toughest Hunts in North America

These hunts require more than switching from regular soda to diet. Before you plan one of these adventures be sure you are physically up to the challenge. I’d like to proclaim I’ve been in peak physical condition for every hunt, but that’s a lie. In truth, there are a few hunts that stand out in my mind as truly torturous. Without exception, the issue with each of those hunts was that I simply didn’t take the time to get in proper shape before heading to the field.
Toyota bZ4X launching in Europe

Toyota has revealed some photos and details of their new battery electric vehicle, the Toyota bZ4X, and the car will be launching in Europe. The Toyota is the first model in Toyota’s new Bz or beyond zero line up which is a family of battery electric vehicles BEVs, the car is launching in Europe next year.
Anniversary: Super Smash Bros. Melee Launched 20 Years Ago Today In North America

Making everyone here at Nintendo Life feel painfully ancient, today marks the 20th anniversary of Super Smash Bros. Melee's release in North America. Only the second game in the series, following on from the original Super Smash Bros. on N64, Melee would go on to become arguably the most beloved entry in the franchise, long after its eventual sequels came and went. Its North American release came just a couple of weeks after the Japanese launch, with Europe having to wait until the following May.
