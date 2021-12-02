ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Current AFC Playoff Picture heading into Week 13

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wj35T_0dCUMJ9V00

Week 13 is always one of the best weeks of the NFL season. As we enter December, there are as many as 22 teams that are in playoff contention. Nearly every game this week will have playoff implications with multiple divisional contests.

So where do the Raiders currently stand in the playoff hunt in the AFC? Here is the current playoff picture in the AFC and the records for every team in the conference heading into Week 13:

1. Baltimore Ravens (8-3)

2. New England Patriots (8-4)

3. Tennessee Titans (8-4)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

5. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)

6. Buffalo Bills (7-4)

7. Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)

—————————————-

8. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)

9. Denver Broncos (6-5)

10. Indianapolis Colts (6-6)

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1)

12. Cleveland Browns (6-6)

13. Miami Dolphins (5-7)

14. New York Jets (3-8)

15. Houston Texans (2-9)

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)

If the playoffs started today, the Raiders would miss the tournament due to a tiebreaker with the Chargers. However, there are still six games left in the season and the Raiders still have games against the Browns, Chargers, Broncos and Chiefs.

With the way the AFC is currently shaking out, it appears that 10 wins will probably be the number it takes to make the playoffs. Can the Raiders win four of their next six games? It’s a tall task, but it all starts on Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Coach Mike Tomlin: Steelers Planning To Start Mason Rudolph But Won’t Rule Out Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are planning to start Mason Rudolph as quarterback against the Chargers, but coach Mike Tomlin said he’ll “leave the light on” for Ben Roethlisberger if he tests negative for COVID-19. “We’re going to build our plan around getting Mason ready to play,” Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference. “We’re going to highlight his talents and skills relative to the opponents we intend to play.”
NFL
firstsportz.com

Watch: Ugly Brawl breaks out between women after Cowboys vs Raiders game

In a sad state of affairs, the thanksgiving spirit went for a toss as a massive brawl between women broke out at the AT&T Stadium where the Raiders emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys. The game itself already had too much bad blood in it as the referee had to...
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Raiders’ DeSean Jackson forgets to run to the end zone, immediately fumbles

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson looked to have a touchdown reception. Instead, he ran backwards and fumbled the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders, in need of wide receiver depth, gave DeSean Jackson a call and signed him to a deal for the remainder of the season. The veteran wide receiver requested a trade from the Los Angeles Rams, but was released after the deadline passed when they could not find a deal. Jackson made his debut for the team on Sunday night in a pivotal AFC West matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Titans#American Football#Afc#Kansas City Chiefs#Cincinnati Bengals#Las Vegas Raiders#Indianapolis Colts
The Spun

Look: Video Shows What Started Fight Between Cowboys, Raiders

Tensions were clearly running high throughout yesterday’s thrilling Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. Just after halftime, the two teams got into a sideline skirmish led by Raiders safety Roderic Teamer and Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (both of whom were ejected from the game). And after the Raiders claimed a 36-33 victory in overtime, yet another fight broke out at midfield.
NFL
AL.com

Las Vegas Raiders sign another former Alabama player

Three players with Alabama football roots returned to the NFL on Wednesday, with long snapper Carson Tinker (Alabama) joining the Las Vegas Raiders’ active roster, defensive back Blake Countess (Auburn) joining the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad and cornerback Dee Virgin (West Alabama) joining the Chicago Bears’ practice squad. Released last...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021

Warren Sapp was a former football player who played as a defensive tackle in the NFL. He played for 13 years and earned multiple accolades throughout his professional career. In this article, we will take a look at Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021. Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021...
APOPKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
The Spun

Watch: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys-Raiders Game

Tempers flared during the second half of the Cowboys-Raiders game, as the two sides found themselves in a brawl on the sidelines. The officiating crew did a decent job of breaking up this fight, but one of the referees actually paid the price for defusing the situation. The camera crew for CBS showed one of the officials with a cut on their chin.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bizarre object found on field during Raiders-Chiefs game

Strange things are happening with the Las Vegas Raiders’ playing surface during Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Just before a play in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson seemingly jumped into the neutral zone before the Chiefs snapped the ball. However, he had good reason — NBC cameras caught him holding up what appeared to be a metal object he’d spotted on the turf.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
milwaukeesun.com

Bengals Host Chargers In Week 13 As The AFC Playoff Chase Heats Up

Television: The game will air nationally on CBS-TV. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington. Broadcasters are Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter). Radio: The...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy