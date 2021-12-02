Current AFC Playoff Picture heading into Week 13

Week 13 is always one of the best weeks of the NFL season. As we enter December, there are as many as 22 teams that are in playoff contention. Nearly every game this week will have playoff implications with multiple divisional contests.

So where do the Raiders currently stand in the playoff hunt in the AFC? Here is the current playoff picture in the AFC and the records for every team in the conference heading into Week 13:

1. Baltimore Ravens (8-3)

2. New England Patriots (8-4)

3. Tennessee Titans (8-4)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

5. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)

6. Buffalo Bills (7-4)

7. Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)

—————————————-

8. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)

9. Denver Broncos (6-5)

10. Indianapolis Colts (6-6)

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1)

12. Cleveland Browns (6-6)

13. Miami Dolphins (5-7)

14. New York Jets (3-8)

15. Houston Texans (2-9)

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)

If the playoffs started today, the Raiders would miss the tournament due to a tiebreaker with the Chargers. However, there are still six games left in the season and the Raiders still have games against the Browns, Chargers, Broncos and Chiefs.

With the way the AFC is currently shaking out, it appears that 10 wins will probably be the number it takes to make the playoffs. Can the Raiders win four of their next six games? It’s a tall task, but it all starts on Sunday against the Washington Football Team.