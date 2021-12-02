Japan’s Drone Fund Invests In Wingcopter’s Drone Delivery

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is pleased to provide an update on the Condor drone development. The Company has successfully tested numerous aspects of the Condor solution at test ranges in Alma, Quebec at the Unmanned Aerial System Centre of Excellence, and in Foremost, Alberta at the UAS Test Range. On November the 4th, 2021, the Company announced its Ontario Commercialization Centre, where Condor testing will continue, in addition to customer pre-delivery inspection, maintenance, training and customer demonstrations. The Centre will also support testing and development of multiple DDC platforms, including the: FLYTE software, Detect and Avoid (DAA) systems, Canary drone, DroneSpot depots, etc.
Comments / 0