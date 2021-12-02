ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Japan’s Drone Fund Invests In Wingcopter’s Drone Delivery

Aviation Week
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman drone delivery manufacturer and operator Wingcopter has received an investment from Japanese venture capital company Drone Fund in the run-up to completion of its Series...

aviationweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drone Delivery#Investment#Air Transport#Drone Fund Invests#German#Japanese#Awin Premium
Forbes

Omicron Covid-19 Variant Arrives, Travel Industry Gets Whiplash

Be afraid. Be very afraid. The latest variant of Covid-19, Omicron, has spanned continents and laughed at the ocean moat protecting the U.S. Omicron has arrived, and the travel industry is quaking in its boots. The U.S. has instituted new testing procedures for inbound travelers, and most travel from eight southern African companies, including South Africa, where the new variant was discovered in November, has been halted. Even the Federal Reserve apparently believes the new variant will stoke inflation by further threatening the supply chain and worsening the worker shortage.
TRAVEL
uasweekly.com

Drone Delivery Canada provides condor update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is pleased to provide an update on the Condor drone development. The Company has successfully tested numerous aspects of the Condor solution at test ranges in Alma, Quebec at the Unmanned Aerial System Centre of Excellence, and in Foremost, Alberta at the UAS Test Range. On November the 4th, 2021, the Company announced its Ontario Commercialization Centre, where Condor testing will continue, in addition to customer pre-delivery inspection, maintenance, training and customer demonstrations. The Centre will also support testing and development of multiple DDC platforms, including the: FLYTE software, Detect and Avoid (DAA) systems, Canary drone, DroneSpot depots, etc.
ELECTRONICS
Aviation Week

European UAM Project Gets Underway in Poland

Flight tests under Europe’s Uspace4UAM large-scale urban air mobility demonstration have begun in Rzeszow, Poland. Dronehub plans to conduct approximately 160 flights over a test area near Rzeszow to help develop guidelines for operational unmanned aircraft services in European cities. The 22-month... Subscription Required. European UAM Project Gets Underway in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
DRONELIFE

Avy’s Launches Drone Response Network

Avy Launches World’s First Drone Response Network. Dutch aviation technology pioneer Avy has launched the first Drone Response Network to combine docking stations with autonomous aircraft that possess vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities. The network’s implementation provides ‘drone coverage’ within a certain area, allowing for instant deployment to support medical deliveries or emergency services during critical incidents. It’s fit for purpose and ready for roll out, with first flights taking place in the first quarter of 2022.
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

Zipline expands medical drone deliveries to the Ivory Coast

In a deal with Ivory Coast’s government, Instant Logistics specialist Zipline is broadening its activities in Africa to operate drone deliveries of medical supplies throughout the large West African nation. After French language online media reported the agreement earlier this week, Zipline announced today the accord with the Ivory Coast’s...
AFRICA
Aviation Week

C919 To Miss Year-End Certification Target, Again

SINGAPORE—The COMAC C919 regional airliner will likely miss its year-end target to certification target, with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) saying that there are still a number of flight and static tests to be completed. CAAC officialYang Zhenmei revealed to the local media... Subscription Required. C919 To Miss...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Mango Makes Progress In Business Rescue

South African LCC Mango aims to have signed a deal to find a new equity partner by the end of March 2022, the company’s administrators said Dec. 2. Mango, the low-cost subsidiary of South African Airways (SAA), has been in South Africa’s business rescue process–roughly akin to administration–since... Subscription Required.
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

Daily Memo: Sun Country Demonstrates That Sometimes Smaller Is Better

Even before the pandemic, U.S. ULCC Sun Country had a unique model, diversifying its revenues with cargo and charter operations, and a significant focus on seasonality from its headquarters in Minneapolis. That level of diversification, and a certain amount of nimbleness, has allowed Sun Country to... Subscription Required. Daily Memo:...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Kamov Ka-62 Medium Twin Receives Russian Type Certificate

MOSCOW—Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency issued a type certificate for the Ka-62, the first Kamov helicopter with a noncoaxial rotor, on Nov. 30. This model has been in development since the 1980s, first as a Ka-60 military multirole rotorcraft and later as the commercial Ka-62 medium twin... Subscription Required. Kamov...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

EU To Place Further Restrictions On Belarus Carrier

The EU plans to impose new sanctions on Belarussian airline Belavia as a result of its role in flying migrants to Europe who subsequently tried to enter the EU illegally. The measures against Belavia, the nature of which have not yet been detailed, is part of a wider package of sanctions against...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

MRO Memo: Aero Engines Europe

This week saw Aviation Week embark on the charming city of Stavanger in Norway at a cold but very festive time of the year for its Aero Engines Europe conference. The energy of live events has been sorely missed over what is amazingly nearing two years since the start of COVID-19. While the wonders...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

NASA Northrop Grumman Contract to Advance SLS Development

NASA has awarded Northrop Grumman a $3.19 billion contract to develop, produce and upgrade the dual solid rocket boosters for the Space Launch System (SLS) heavy-lift rocket, a cornerstone of the agency’s efforts to return to the Moon with human explorers and prepare for human expeditions to Mars... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

UAE Orders 80 Dassault Rafales And 12 Airbus H225Ms

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) placed orders Dec. 3 for 80 Rafale fighters from Dassault Aviation, as well as 12 H225M military transport helicopters from Airbus. Eric Trappier, chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, signed the Rafale contract in Abu Dhabi with Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, CEO of... Subscription...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Japanese Space Tourist To Contribute Medical Data

HOUSTON—Japanese space tourist Yozo Hirano will be the latest to participate in growing efforts to gather health data on nonprofessional astronauts. Hirano’s Dec. 8 launch will add to the burgeoning roster of men and women launching into space without the health prerequisites and training required... Subscription Required. Japanese Space Tourist...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Bombardier Delivers 1,000th Global With NetJets Global 7500 Delivery

Bombardier is celebrating its 1,000th Global aircraft delivery as it delivers NetJets’ first Global 7500 business jet. The 7,700-nm-range Global 7500 is the first of 20 Global 7500s that will join NetJets’ fleet, the company says. “We take pride in operating one of the industry’s most advanced... Subscription Required. Bombardier...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy