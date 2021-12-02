ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Unit Auto Sales Struggle As Shortages Continue

 1 day ago
Sales of light vehicles totaled 12.9 million at an annual rate in November, down slightly from a 13.0 million pace in October. Sales of light vehicles totaled 12.9 million at an annual rate in November, down slightly from a 13.0 million pace in October. The November result was the sixth consecutive...

ECONOMY
News19 WLTX

Dry cleaners, auto shops being hit by the supply chain shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many businesses continue to be hit by the nationwide supply chain shortage, and now you can add dry cleaners to that list. "We have one case of hangers inside, with 250 hangers in that one box," said Larry Koester, Owner, Columbia’s Cleaners. "When they go through that, we don't know what we're gonna hang people's pants on."
COLUMBIA, SC
WebProNews

Apple Suppliers Expect Continued iPhone 13 Shortages

Industries throughout the market are experiencing supply chain problems and Apple hasn’t been spared from this issue. Shortages for iPhone 13 and its varieties have caused customers to give up their search for the phone with no end in sight for the turmoil in the market. According to Apple component...
CELL PHONES
9&10 News

FTC Looks Into Major Retailers As Supply Shortages Continue

The Federal Trade Commission is asking several major retailers and grocers to submit documents on their supply issues and price increases. It’s part of the FTC’s probe into supply chain backups and inflation. The Federal Reserve chair and the U.S. treasury secretary warned a Senate panel that the pandemic and...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Businesses struggle amid supply and labor shortages

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
rubbernews.com

Car production decline drags down Hankook sales, earnings

SEOUL, South Korea—Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd. suffered drops in operating income and sales for the quarter ended Sept. 30, dragged down in part by the global decline in car production. Pre-tax operating profit for the company's third quarter fell 13.8 percent to $283 million on 3 percent lower...
ECONOMY
OEM Off-Highway

Metalformers Continue to Experience Supply Shortages and Other Challenges

Metalforming companies anticipate little change in business conditions during the next 3 months, according to the November 2021 Precision Metalforming Association (PMA) Business Conditions Report. Prepared monthly, the report provides an economic indicator for manufacturing, sampling 105 metalforming companies in the United States and Canada. PMA’s November report shows that...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

In Mexico's auto heartland, workers struggle as chip shortage bites

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A global semiconductor shortage is hitting Mexico's auto workers hard as employers slash output, reduce shift work and cut jobs due to supply-chain breakdowns. The pain is acute in the central Mexican state of Aguascalientes and its namesake capital, one of the country's top...
ECONOMY
