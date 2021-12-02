Unit Auto Sales Struggle As Shortages Continue

The U.S. Census Bureau announced Dec. 3 the October full report on manufacturers’ shipments, inventories and orders:. New orders for manufactured goods in October, up 17 of the last 18 months, increased $5.1 billion or 1.0 percent to $522.1 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.5 percent September increase. Shipments, also up 17 of the last 18 months, increased $10.2 billion or 2.0 percent to $523.4 billion. This followed a 1.0 percent September increase. Unfilled orders, up nine consecutive months, increased $3.1 billion or 0.3 percent to $1,249.8 billion. This followed a 0.7 percent September increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.76, down from 6.82 in September. Inventories, up 16 of the last 17 months, increased $6.4 billion or 0.8 percent to $764.2 billion. This followed a 1.0 percent September increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.46, down from 1.48 in September.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO