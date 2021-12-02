Pelicans All-Star PF Zion Williamson's rehab delayed due to soreness in surgically repaired foot
Williamson was selected first overall by the Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft but was limited to 24 games that season after suffering a torn meniscus in an October preseason game. The 21-year-old averaged 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 27.8 minutes as a rookie and shot 58.3% from the field and 64.0% from the free throw line.
The former Duke Blue Devil was named the Rookie of the Month for February 2020 and was a First-Team All-Rookie despite the truncated campaign.
In year two, Williamson averaged 27.0 points (eighth in the NBA), 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 33.2 minutes per contest across 61 games. Williamson's 61.1% field goal percentage was eighth in the league, and he improved his free throw percentage to 69.8%.
He was named an All-Star in March for the first time in his career.
Comments / 0