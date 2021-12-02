ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans All-Star PF Zion Williamson's rehab delayed due to soreness in surgically repaired foot

By Victor Barbosa
 1 day ago
Zion Williamson Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Williamson was selected first overall by the Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft but was limited to 24 games that season after suffering a torn meniscus in an October preseason game. The 21-year-old averaged 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 27.8 minutes as a rookie and shot 58.3% from the field and 64.0% from the free throw line.

The former Duke Blue Devil was named the Rookie of the Month for February 2020 and was a First-Team All-Rookie despite the truncated campaign.

In year two, Williamson averaged 27.0 points (eighth in the NBA), 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 33.2 minutes per contest across 61 games. Williamson's 61.1% field goal percentage was eighth in the league, and he improved his free throw percentage to 69.8%.

He was named an All-Star in March for the first time in his career.

