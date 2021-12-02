ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

New Brunswick’s Minimum Wage to Jump by 2 Dollars an Hour in 2022

By Mark Shaw
 1 day ago
The New Brunswick government announced Thursday it will boost the province’s minimum wage by $2 per hour in 2022, the most significant jump in over 40 years. An increase of $1 per hour in April and another $1 per hour hike in October will raise the minimum wage to $13.75 per...

nbc25news.com

Michigan to increase minimum wage at the beginning of the year

FLINT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity has announced today the state will increase minimum wages from $9.65 to $9.87 on January 1, 2022. The announcement comes as the Michigan Wage & Hour Division announced that the law does prohibit scheduled increases when the state’s annual average unemployment rate for the preceding calendar year is above 8.5%.Michigan is unlikely to exceed this threshold causing another delay as occurred in 2021.
MICHIGAN STATE
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

