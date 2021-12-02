ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Owning the Road…the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, from Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram!

basinlife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome see the 2021 Grand Jeep Cherokee at Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Klamath Falls!. The Jeep Grand Cherokee made its debut in 2010, and since then a constant series of updates, along with a heritage shared with the old Mercedes-Benz ML-class have kept its appeal alive. According...

www.basinlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Chrysler recalling nearly 100,000 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer vehicles due to potentially disabled air bags

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following: Disabled Air Bags Disabled air bags can increase the risk of injury to occupants in a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V873000 Manufacturer Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) Components AIR BAGS Potential Number of Units Affected 99,255 Summary Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 2022 […]
CARS
thedrive

Here’s Why Jeep Launched a Three-Row Grand Cherokee First This Time

Riding the wave of three-row SUV popularity, the Jeep team came up with ways to create both versions simultaneously. Imagine you’re a general contractor commissioned to oversee the build of a two-bedroom house and it’s coming along swimmingly. Then suddenly, your client decides they also need a three-bedroom house, but the two houses must be built simultaneously with mostly the same components because the construction crew has a specific set of tools, and they have to stay on budget. Oh, and now they want the three-bedroom house first.
CARS
pinalcentral.com

Haire: Ford Ranger Tremor, Jeep Grand Cherokee

This week we get two vehicles designed for serious off-road use. First up is a Ford Ranger. The base price is about $25K, but this is loaded up with options, including a Tremor package. That raises the ground clearance to 9.7 inches, has skid plates, large 32-inch tires, a locking differential and expensive Fox shocks to soak up impacts. That will be $4,200 extra, please. With four-wheel drive, the total tab comes to $48K.
BUYING CARS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Auto review: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee’s capability and tech put SUV wannabes in their place

MOAB, Utah — "Don't get cocky, kid." Those were Han Solo's words when newbie Luke Skywalker celebrated shooting down his first Imperial warship in "Star Wars," and they could have been Jeep executive Jim Morrison's when he recently chided automakers for SUVs that add a skid plate here, a Torsen differential there, and claim to be serious off-roaders.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
Autoblog

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer recalled

In September, while Fiat Chrysler engineers were working with supplier Veoneer on a manufacturing issue, they discovered a separate software issue concerning the Occupant Restraint Controller (ORC) for certain airbags. After six weeks of investigation, FCA decided on a voluntary safety recall for 87,780 units of the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, and 11,475 units of the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. That makes 99,255 SUVs that will need to visit the dealer for repairs, with an estimated defect rate of 100%.
CARS
automoblog.net

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Trim Levels, Standard Features, Pricing & More

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee remains a sterling choice for a midsize family SUV. Not to be confused with the Grand Cherokee L seven-seat variant, the Grand Cherokee (sans the L moniker) has two rows of seats to accommodate five passengers. Nevertheless, the Grand Cherokee is underpinned by an all-new unibody platform and is available in a bedazzling array of trim models and driveline configurations.
BUYING CARS
reviewjournal.com

Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram supports Elite Youth

Over the past three years, Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep and Ram has sponsored the Elite Youth Aerobic Gymnastic team and played a key role in their successful rise to become the top team representing America in international competitions. Led by owner and founder Stephanie Furstahl, Elite Youth will compete next year for the gold against 27 other countries in upcoming championships to be held in Phoenix.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep Cherokee#The Jeep Grand Cherokee#Mercedes Benz#Motor Trend#Hdmi
WTHR

AUTO CASEY: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee moves to Italy, sprouts a third row

INDIANAPOLIS — We always knew the previous generation Jeep Grand Cherokee would be a tough act to follow. Co-developed with Mercedes, it drove like a big German SUV that three bulldozers couldn’t move off-course. Its liftable air suspension, bougie interiors and choice of powerful engines were a potent combination. An all-new longer three-row Grand Cherokee arrives for 2021, but does it meet the standard?
BUYING CARS
Ellsworth American

On the Road Review: Jeep Wagoneer Series III

Way back in 1963, Jeep changed the family wagon market with the very first Wagoneer — a truck-based family hauler with real off-road cred. For 2022, Jeep hopes to catch the genie in the bottle again with an all-new Wagoneer, plus its more expensive sibling, the Grand Wagoneer. Aimed directly...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Dodge Durango Trim Could Be A Problem For Jeep

The current Dodge Durango generation, which received a minor facelift for 2021, is expected to be retired following the 2023 model year. Production of the Hellcat-powered variant will end in the coming few weeks. No 2022 model is planned. Before the completely redesigned fourth-generation arrives, however, Dodge isn't done with the current SUV.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Left the Hyundai Santa Fe Behind

We have a surprising SUV battle on our hands. The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee has been leaving the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe in the dust. But the Hyundai Santa Fe seems to be favored over the Jeep Grand Cherokee, so let’s see how they compare. The Jeep Grand Cherokee vs....
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
KEYT

Edmunds: Ford Bronco versus Jeep Wrangler

After a 25-year hiatus, the Ford Bronco is back. This new 2021 Bronco SUV pays homage to its predecessors via boxy proportions, round headlights and short overhangs while introducing the latest in convenience and technology features. It’s generated plenty of excitement and serves as an intriguing alternative to a well-known off-roading icon: the Jeep Wrangler. The current body was introduced for the 2018 model year with more comforts and all-terrain capability. And not one to let Ford gather all the hype, Jeep has introduced further enhancements, including plug-in hybrid and V8 powertrains. Which is the better buy? Edmunds’ experts compared them to find out.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2015 Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat Jeep Cherokee Limited

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Jeep Wrangler Proves Hybrids Are Far From Dead

While at the SEMA show this year, I finally had the opportunity to lay hands and eyes on the Wrangler Hybrid. I must say I was impressed. EVs may be the future, but the Jeep proves hybrids are far from dead. SEMA 2021 was pretty much a colossal letdown. The...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Bronco Will Hold Its Value Better Than Jeep Wrangler

The results of the J.D. Power 2022 US ALG Residual Value Awards have been revealed. These awards reveal the brands and models that are expected to retain the highest percentage of their value after three years, and points to aspects like vehicle quality and brand recognition. The study also provides a useful research tool when considering the trade-in value of a new car or assessing leasing costs.
BUYING CARS
Pistonheads

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 | PH Review

Even after all these years there's still something deeply evocative about a V8 in an off-road vehicle. It's hard to imagine those icons of the genre, the Range Rovers and G-Classes of this world, ever having quite the same impact without an octet of cylinders. They mean torque and response off-road with sound and performance on it - the perfect combination. It may come as some surprise, then, to learn that this Rubicon 392 is the first Jeep Wrangler with a V8 from the factory in almost 40 years.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Grand Wagoneer Has Same Price As Aston Martin DBX In Europe

Americans are infatuated with large luxury SUVs, but our European friends, who have traditionally been into smaller city cars and sedans, have also acquired a taste for these big gas-guzzling behemoths, especially American branded vehicles. But due to strict environmental laws, and myriad other regulations, it is ridiculously expensive to own one. Cars such as the Cadillac Escalade and Jeep Grand Wagoneer are seen as viable daily drivers in the US, but a recent second-hand listing in Germany puts things into perspective: a used Jeep Grand Wagoneer will cost you much as a high-end Aston Martin DBX in Europe. Listed at 156,870 Euros with a German dealer via mobile.de, this 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer will set you back $176,000. That's the same MSRP as the Aston Martin DBX over here.
BUYING CARS
WTOP

Fastest-selling vehicle in DC? Jeep Wrangler

There is not much need for a rugged, off-road capable vehicle in D.C., but buyers still buy them. The Jeep Wrangler is the fastest-selling vehicle in the D.C. metro right now, flying off dealer lots in an average of just eight days in October. The Wrangler Unlimited — the four-door version — is the second-fastest selling vehicle in the D.C. metro, according to new and used vehicle search site iSeeCars.com.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy