Owning the Road…the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, from Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram!

Even after all these years there's still something deeply evocative about a V8 in an off-road vehicle. It's hard to imagine those icons of the genre, the Range Rovers and G-Classes of this world, ever having quite the same impact without an octet of cylinders. They mean torque and response off-road with sound and performance on it - the perfect combination. It may come as some surprise, then, to learn that this Rubicon 392 is the first Jeep Wrangler with a V8 from the factory in almost 40 years.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO