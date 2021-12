Reef Entertainment and Tayon have unveiled a new Annihilation Line story DLC for movie shooter Terminator: Resistance, arriving next month. The DLC picks up right in the middle of the game’s story, just after the human Resistance have defeated their first Infiltrator unit. (That’s the Terminators that look like humans, in case you’re not up to speed.) The fabled resistance leader John Connor has assigned you, Jacob Rivers, to assist an investigation at the Northridge Outpost. There you’ll team up with another key figure from the original 1984 movie in the form of Kyle Reese.

