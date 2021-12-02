ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Residents in these 20 California cities have the worst commutes

By Stacker via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pkzmp_0dCUIloZ00

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended many of the commutes that bookend the workday.

As some of those workers return to the office, however, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that nevertheless eats up time and energy.

It’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. It was a record high. Cumulatively, 27 minutes each way translates to 54 minutes a day, or 4 1/2 hours per week. That’s 18 hours a month and 216 hours a year spent commuting.

Why California lets motorcycles legally split lanes while 49 other states do not

Those who commute know it’s anything but idyllic. While a very small portion of workers live in the ideal scenario—a short, walkable distance from the office, along a sidewalk that is presumably regularly shoveled in the winter and where the temperature doesn’t result in a sweaty arrival in the summer—most endure clogged roads and unpredictable public transit.

Of course, not all commutes are as bad as others, and some cities have better public transit and traffic flow. Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Cities with at least 5,000 working adults are ranked by the longest average commute time as of the 2019 5-year estimate.

1. Mountain House
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 63.3
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 14.8%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 51.7%

2. Temescal Valley
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 49.8
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 24.2%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 39.8%

3. Discovery Bay
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 47.9
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 32.3%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 40.3%

4. Antioch
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 46.7
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 35.9%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 35.4%

5. Brentwood
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 46.2
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 37%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 38.1%

6. French Valley
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 46.1
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 38.6%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 37.2%

7. Lake Elsinore
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 45.5
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 32.3%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 32.5%

8. El Sobrante (Riverside County)
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 45.5
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 34.4%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 25.9%

9. Los Banos
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 45
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 47.1%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 37.8%

10. Tracy
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 44.9
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 38.6%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 36.6%

11. Patterson
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 44.5
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 39%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 31.1%

12. Lathrop
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 44.1
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 47.5%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 33.9%

13. Oakley
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 44
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 41.4%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 34.9%

14. Palmdale
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 43.7
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 45.4%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 35.9%

15. Pittsburg
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 43.6
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 36.9%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 31%

16. Menifee
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 42.9
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 40.7%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 29.8%

Here’s a list of California counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates

17. Clayton
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 42.8
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 36.3%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 30.5%

18. Phelan
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 42.6
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 33.4%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 27.1%

19. Hercules
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 42.2
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 31.3%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 30.7%

20. Eastvale
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 41.3
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 37.2%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 26.9%

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

State awards $158M in grants to support new affordable housing throughout California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — On Thursday, the California Department of Housing and Community Development announced it awarded nearly $158 million to communities throughout the state in an effort to support new housing. The money awarded will come from the department’s Infill Infrastructure Grant program, which aims to help local governments and organizations fund infrastructure improvements […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Dry California may get some rain next week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Parts of drought-stricken California may get some rain next week, forecasters said Friday. A weak weather system passing through Monday and early Tuesday will bring chances of rain to the northern end of the Central Valley and over the mountains, the Sacramento National Weather Service office said. After a return of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

1st case of omicron variant detected in L.A. County

The first detected case of the omicron COVID variant has been confirmed in Los Angeles County, public health officials announced Thursday. The individual returned to L.A. County after travel to South Africa via London on Nov. 22, and the infection is “most likely travel-related,” the Department of Public Health said in a news release. The […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Sobrante, CA
City
Phelan, CA
City
Brentwood, CA
State
California State
City
Temescal Valley, CA
City
Pittsburg, CA
City
Menifee, CA
City
Palmdale, CA
City
Mountain House, CA
City
Oakley, CA
City
Lake Elsinore, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
FOX40

Interview: Will more companies follow Tesla out of California?

Elon Musk of Tesla has threatened to leave the state multiple times but has now filed the paperwork saying his company’s move was actually complete Wednesday, joining the likes of Oracle and Hewlett Packard as companies leave California for states with lower taxes and fewer regulations. The president of California’s Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, Julian […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#U S Census Bureau#Public Transit#Weather#Commutes#Americans#The U S Census Bureau
FOX40

‘Slow down’: Dense fog worsens visibility for drivers in the region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The region has seen plenty of fog recently, and residents will continue to see those conditions this weekend.  Fog rolled in Friday evening, causing dangerous conditions for some drivers in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys. According to the NWS Sacramento, visibility on highways has been heavily affected, with drivers only being […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Lawmakers move from Capitol ahead of $1.2 billion annex renovations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A major move is underway at the California Capitol as crews pile up and roll out boxes filled with the belongings of lawmakers and staff, clearing out the offices and hallways of the Capitol annex. “This building gets two million people visiting a year,” Assemblyman Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, told FOX40. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX40

FOX40

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy