WASHINGTON — A group of ultra-right-wing Republicans in the House is pushing to briefly shut down the federal government at the end of this week over COVID vaccine mandates. The House Freedom Caucus is sending a letter to Senate Republicans on Wednesday “encouraging them to take every step necessary” to delay a measure funding the government after Friday’s deadline until they get a commitment that Congress won’t fund the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates, Rep. Chip Roy said.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO