From Premiere Department Store to Elegant Hotel, The Ivey’s Phoenix Story

Hotel Clio, a new luxury hotel concept nestled in the heart of Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood, is set to debut early 2022. Backdropped by the picturesque Rocky Mountains, Hotel Clio is poised to bring a sense of refreshed sophistication and evolved luxury to the destination, inspiring guests with unmatched experiences and upscale excitement year-round. Currently in the final phase of a multi-million-dollar renovation, guests of Hotel Clio will enjoy a fully transformed lobby experience along with reimagined interiors which include 193 spacious guest rooms, six suites, and more than 10,000 square feet of refined meeting and event spaces. The hotel also features the celebrated Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge by Chef Richard Sandoval, offering unforgettable culinary concepts and inventive libations for guests and locals alike.
