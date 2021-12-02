ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constitutional law professor breaks down Wednesday’s SCOTUS hearing

By Jordan Radach, Sonseeahray Tonsall
 1 day ago

Liberty, viability and stare decisis were three terms heard a lot during Wednesday’s oral arguments in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn the abortion protections in Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood CEO discusses SCOTUS abortion hearing

Constitutional law professor Leslie Jacobs joined Sonseeahray to discuss some of what was heard throughout the proceedings.

