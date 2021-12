Many Java students make mistakes when they try and learn Java. The most “popular” mistake novice Java learners typically make is that they really believe they should read many Java books and tutorials (ultra-thick) and only when they soak all the knowledge to proceed with practice. From my personal experience, I can assume it’s better to stick to the 80/20 rule with 80% of the learning time spent on training and 20% on theory. Start slow and spend 2–3 hours so as not to get overwhelmed at the beginning and, accordingly, stay motivated.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 8 DAYS AGO