U.S. Senators Gillibrand (D-NY), Leahy (D-VT) and Collins (R-ME) introduced their bipartisan Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act, which would require the U.S. Department of Agriculture to initiate the process of holding Federal Milk Marketing Order (FMMO) hearings within six months allowing producers and industry to consider and review proposals that could change Class I skim milk pricing. This way, the producers who understand these dynamics firsthand will have a voice in formulating any potential changes in calculating the price of Class I milk. The introduction of this bill would pave the way for critical FMMO reform in not just Class I pricing, but potentially other areas of need.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO