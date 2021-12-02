MICHAEL EDWARD ARWOOD

Mr. James Edward Stanley, 93, of Smithville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 29 at his residence. He was born Sept. 1, 1928 to his parents, the late Howard and Inez Turner Stanley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dean Stanley, daughter Paulette Bain, son Steve Stanley, grandson Stevie Stanley, one great-grandbaby, four brothers, J.P. Stanley, Landon Stanley, W.T. Stanley and Dickie Stanley, two sisters, Neidra Dickson and Evelyn Melton. He was a faithful member of Smithville Church of Christ and a farmer. He leaves to cherish his memory, five grandchildren, Lori (Manuel) Ramirez of Smithville, Jamie (Arturo) Ramirez of Smithville, Tammy Moser of Nashville, Paul Stanley of Blues Hill and Jimmy Pirtle of Smithville, son-in-law Randy Bain of Smithville, 16 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO