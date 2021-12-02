ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MICHAEL EDWARD ARWOOD

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Edward Arwood, 66 of Dinwiddie, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 in hospice care at Signature Health of Norfolk. Michael had formerly served in the...

Edward Cheff Sr.

RONAN — Edward “Mick” Cheff Sr. was born on July 28, 1945, and passed away on July 3, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Ronan Community Center, 300 Third Ave. NW in Ronan. Please join Mick’s family for an old-fashioned pie...
RONAN, MT
James Edward Stanley, 93

Mr. James Edward Stanley, 93, of Smithville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 29 at his residence. He was born Sept. 1, 1928 to his parents, the late Howard and Inez Turner Stanley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dean Stanley, daughter Paulette Bain, son Steve Stanley, grandson Stevie Stanley, one great-grandbaby, four brothers, J.P. Stanley, Landon Stanley, W.T. Stanley and Dickie Stanley, two sisters, Neidra Dickson and Evelyn Melton. He was a faithful member of Smithville Church of Christ and a farmer. He leaves to cherish his memory, five grandchildren, Lori (Manuel) Ramirez of Smithville, Jamie (Arturo) Ramirez of Smithville, Tammy Moser of Nashville, Paul Stanley of Blues Hill and Jimmy Pirtle of Smithville, son-in-law Randy Bain of Smithville, 16 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
SMITHVILLE, TN
Edward Lee Braswell, Jr.

Wilson, N.C. — Edward Lee Braswell, Jr., 70, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The funeral service is scheduled for 11am on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Stevens Funeral Home. The public visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 3-pm-6pm, at Stevens Funeral Home.. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 1820 Martin Luther King, Jr. Pkwy, Wilson, NC..
WILSON, NC
Kara Edwards

The traveling Smithsonian Exhibit, Water/Ways, is coming to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum. Alex Stallings talks about the importance of World AIDS Day, which takes place on December 1. PLEDGE KIDS: KATIE, JOZIE AND ADDISON 113021. Updated: 11 hours ago. PLEDGE KIDS: KATIE, JOZIE...
ENVIRONMENT
James Edward Sturm

James Edward Sturm, 91, of Wassergass in Lower Saucon Township, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 2021. He was the husband of the late Margaret Ruth Sturm, who passed away Oct. 18, 2016. James was defined by his unassailable integrity, his sense of virtue and selflessness and his genuine love and care for his family. His friendly and humorous manner helped him relate to anyone around him, even the stranger.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
DONNA ROBERTS ADDINGTON

Donna Roberts Addington, 74, of Norton, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, at home. She was a graduate of the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Va., with a degree in Pharmacy. She was the Chief Pharmacist at Wise ARH for many years. She finished out her career as the head of the Pharmacy department for Food City in Clintwood, Va.
NORTON, VA
Salute to Veterans: Edward Mathiesen

WHO 13 is proud to salute the late Edward Mathiesen of Newton. Mathiesen served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member of the 101st Airborne Division and took part in the Battle of the Bulge. Following the war, he lived in Newton.
MILITARY

