Victory is for the taking in Friday’s $950M Bitcoin options expiry

Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) was trading down almost 8% on Friday into a gap Benzinga called out on Nov. 23. Throughout much of November, it looked as though Coinbase may leave that gap behind but gaps on charts fill 90% of the time, so it was most likely the stock would fall down into the range.
With more than 10K of digital currencies, we can see a wide range of options to choose from for investment. With several popular Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, ETH, XRP and others, we can see many more names in this list to invest in the market. Experienced investors in digital currencies are well aware of the fact about how these coins work. It may help people in the right way. Here we will be dealing with the list of worthy digital currencies, which can prove the right choice for your investment.
A rough weekend for crypto traders is underway, with Bitcoin crashing more than 16% from $52,000 to $43,500 in the span of about thirty minutes. The top cryptocurrency bounced off the bottom and is now at $47,190 at time of publishing. Ethereum and the altcoin markets followed BTC’s sudden meltdown,...
As the crypto markets move through a period of largely sideways price action, popular strategist and trader Michaël van de Poppe is offering predictions for a number of popular cryptocurrencies. The crypto analyst tells his 513,000 Twitter followers that he believes Bitcoin (BTC) will top out at $350,000 to $450,000...
Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data...
Investing.com - Bitcoin was trading at $49,856.6 by 06:55 (04:55 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 11.91% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The move downwards pushed Bitcoin's market cap down to $974.0B, or 41.23% of the total cryptocurrency...
A bucket of metaverse-related cryptocurrencies is up 37,000% this year, Macro Hive data show. The bucket includes Axie Infinity, a play-to-earn platform, and Decentraland, where players can buy digital land. Coins related to smart contracts rallied 2,355% this year, and DeFi coins jumped 548%. Bitcoin rose just 97%. Metaverse-related cryptocurrencies...
2021 has become the year digital assets have gained mainstream exposure and provided early investors with plenty of gains. As a result, market participants are constantly searching for cryptos to buy, especially after pullbacks in prices of altcoins. While the cryptocurrency market has had a stellar year so far, it...
A new academic study finds that Ethereum (ETH) has one key feature that could eventually make it a superior store of value compared to Bitcoin (BTC). A recent report published on the Social Science Research Network finds that ETH’s built-in deflationary mechanics set it apart from BTC. “Bitcoin, with a...
There is enough conversation about Bitcoin being in a “supercycle” doing the rounds in crypto circles. Therefore, despite the recent steep correction, analysts see those gaps closing by year-end. So much so that the anticipation goes beyond the $100k mark that was pegged earlier. However, Into The Cryptoverse CEO Benjamin...
Fears of a new COVID variant caused turbulence and serious volatility in the cryptocurrency market over the past seven days. The past seven were somewhat successful for Bitcoin, and the total market capitalization managed to increase by some $150 million. Some altcoins are really taking off, while others are seemingly in a stalemate situation.
With Bitcoin, deflation could make cost of living more affordable, increasing the attainability of assets for all. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Bitcoin briefly fell below $52k moments ago, before recovering back above $53k. It caused a massive liquidation in the process. Bitcoin’s slump continues after experiencing a sharp price decline over the last few hours. The dip caused over $200 million worth of long positions to get liquidated. Earlier today, Bitcoin...
Economist and trader Alex Kruger says that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the U.S. Senate hearing on November 30th are bearish for Bitcoin (BTC). Kruger tells his 101,600 Twitter followers that Powell’s comments that the Fed could accelerate tapering by reducing bond purchases and that inflation is not “transitory” weakens Bitcoin’s chances of hitting a new all-time high (ATH) in December.
Seventy-nine of the top 100 cryptos by market cap outperformed Bitcoin in 2021, here are a few of them. Bitcoin is up over 70,000,000% since it launched in 2009, but its price has only increased 100% this year. Axie Infinity, Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano all posted better returns in 2021.
The world's crypto pioneer, bitcoin, saw a sharp decline of nearly $10,000 in roughly an hour to as low as $42,000 before bouncing back to $45,000, extending the latest downtrend amid the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 strain. The price of bitcoin has dropped around $15,000 over the past 24...
