Boris Johnson has denied a scientist’s allegation that introducing travel restrictions to slow the spread of Omicron is like “shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted”.The Prime Minister insisted the UK was the first country to take “decisive measures” in relation to the new strain.From Tuesday all travellers arriving in England will be required to take a Covid-19 pre-departure test in an attempt to limit the spread of the Omicron variant.We’re still waiting to see exactly how dangerous it isBoris JohnsonNigeria was added to the red list at 4am on Monday, and arrivals from the African country must...

TRAVEL ・ 15 HOURS AGO