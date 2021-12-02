Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Retraces Below $57,000

Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) was trading down almost 8% on Friday into a gap Benzinga called out on Nov. 23. Throughout much of November, it looked as though Coinbase may leave that gap behind but gaps on charts fill 90% of the time, so it was most likely the stock would fall down into the range.
A rough weekend for crypto traders is underway, with Bitcoin crashing more than 16% from $52,000 to $43,500 in the span of about thirty minutes. The top cryptocurrency bounced off the bottom and is now at $47,190 at time of publishing. Ethereum and the altcoin markets followed BTC’s sudden meltdown,...
As the crypto markets move through a period of largely sideways price action, popular strategist and trader Michaël van de Poppe is offering predictions for a number of popular cryptocurrencies. The crypto analyst tells his 513,000 Twitter followers that he believes Bitcoin (BTC) will top out at $350,000 to $450,000...
Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data...
Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data...
A bucket of metaverse-related cryptocurrencies is up 37,000% this year, Macro Hive data show. The bucket includes Axie Infinity, a play-to-earn platform, and Decentraland, where players can buy digital land. Coins related to smart contracts rallied 2,355% this year, and DeFi coins jumped 548%. Bitcoin rose just 97%. Metaverse-related cryptocurrencies...
Investing.com - Bitcoin was trading at $49,856.6 by 06:55 (04:55 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 11.91% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The move downwards pushed Bitcoin's market cap down to $974.0B, or 41.23% of the total cryptocurrency...
Palladium looks to post its first yearly price decline in six years, and platinum is ready for its first loss in three years. Both metals are defying overall strength in the commodities sector, which is on track to see its benchmark index score its strongest performance since 2009.
With Bitcoin, deflation could make cost of living more affordable, increasing the attainability of assets for all. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
There is enough conversation about Bitcoin being in a “supercycle” doing the rounds in crypto circles. Therefore, despite the recent steep correction, analysts see those gaps closing by year-end. So much so that the anticipation goes beyond the $100k mark that was pegged earlier. However, Into The Cryptoverse CEO Benjamin...
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Bitcoin plunged 5.5% to $53,435.9 at 22:04 GMT on Friday, losing $3,112.06 from its previous close. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 22.6% from the year's high of $69,000 on Nov. 10. Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped...
The Republic of El Salvador has procured 150 Bitcoin (BTC) amid the biggest bear market since Bitcoin attained an all-time high of nearly $68,000 back in the first week of November. Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele announced the purchase of 150 BTC as the market price momentarily slipped below $50,000 after...
The market price of BTC fell down 26.4% from week-long support of $57,206 to go down to $42,268 before recovering back to the $45k mark. According to ByBit data, the Bitcoin market experienced $1.3B total liquidations in the past hour, with $735M liquidated in BTC longs on this drop. Bitcoin...
Like most of the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin endured a painful retracement in November after recording new all-time highs. While Bitcoin currently trades 17% down from its $68.7k all-time high, an investor believes it could get worse. Famed growth investor, Louis Navellier, the chairman and founder of Navellier & Associates, has...
Economist and trader Alex Kruger says that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the U.S. Senate hearing on November 30th are bearish for Bitcoin (BTC). Kruger tells his 101,600 Twitter followers that Powell’s comments that the Fed could accelerate tapering by reducing bond purchases and that inflation is not “transitory” weakens Bitcoin’s chances of hitting a new all-time high (ATH) in December.
Following its adoption of Bitcoin, El Salvador started using bear markets to increase its BTC stash. The country used today’s price dip to buy another 150 BTC, increasing the total amount it holds to 1,270. Meanwhile, El Salvador continues the development of Bitcoin City. El Salvador, a small country that...
Seventy-nine of the top 100 cryptos by market cap outperformed Bitcoin in 2021, here are a few of them. Bitcoin is up over 70,000,000% since it launched in 2009, but its price has only increased 100% this year. Axie Infinity, Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano all posted better returns in 2021.
The world's crypto pioneer, bitcoin, saw a sharp decline of nearly $10,000 in roughly an hour to as low as $42,000 before bouncing back to $45,000, extending the latest downtrend amid the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 strain. The price of bitcoin has dropped around $15,000 over the past 24...
Bitcoin briefly fell below $52k moments ago, before recovering back above $53k. It caused a massive liquidation in the process. Bitcoin’s slump continues after experiencing a sharp price decline over the last few hours. The dip caused over $200 million worth of long positions to get liquidated. Earlier today, Bitcoin...
The cryptocurrency was down by as much as 20%, hitting its lowest point in months. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Comments / 0