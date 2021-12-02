ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naya Rivera’s ‘Glee’ Co-Stars Reunite for Second Annual Snixxmas Fundraiser

By Marc Malkin
 1 day ago
Naya Rivera ’s “ Glee ” co-stars are reuniting for their second annual fundraiser in her memory.

The Snixxmas Charity, named after the late actor’s annual holiday party, raises money for Alexandria House — a transitional housing program in Los Angeles for women and children in emergency shelter.

A livestreamed event with several cast members, including Amber Riley, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Heather Morris, Vanessa Lengies, Harry Shum Jr., Chris Colfer, Dot-Marie Jones, Jayma Mays, Romy Rosemont and Jessalyn Gilsig, will take place on Dec. 17.

The inaugural benefit raised $117,000. This year’s goal is $150,000 to be raised through GoFundMe .

“To everyone who has participated in the spirit of giving to Alexandria House on behalf of Naya, we want to applaud you for your generosity to the community and families. Christmas is a time of giving — giving your love to others and spending time with friends and family,” Rivera’s family wrote in a statement posted on the GoFundMe page. “Naya did just that, while she spent her time on earth. Let us continue to be mindful every day, let us continue to give, let us continue to grow and strengthen one another. To Alexandria House: we are grateful for your continued support of Naya’s legacy. A special thank you to our ‘Glee’ family for keeping Snixxmas alive!”

Rivera died after drowning on July 8, 2020, in Lake Piru in Ventura County while boating with her son Josey Hollis Dorsey. Dorsey, who was four years old at the time, was found sleeping alone on the boat. Rivera’s body was discovered five days later.

A plaque has been mounted in Alexandria House’s childcare area to commemorate Rivera’s work there. A painting by Josey will also be installed soon.

Check out the new Snixxmas video below.

