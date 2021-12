In other words, AI trained on thousands of hours of real-life therapy that can provide personalized sessions, over chat. Ieso has been around for about 10 years, and has been running a text-only therapy service (with human therapists on one end) through the U.K.’s National Health Service. So far, the company has provided text-based therapy for about 80,000 patients — though 6,000 are actively receiving therapy, Nigel Pitchford, ieso’s CEO told TechCrunch. That’s a total of 460,000 hours of therapy so far.

