ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Adriel Parmisano And Tiago Lemos Deliver Action-Packed ‘King of Macba’ 4 Finals

The Berrics Canteen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fourth series of MACBA Life‘s annual plaza competition, ‘King Of MACBA,’ came to a close today with the Finals match between Adriel Parmisano and Tiago Lemos. Both of these guys are full of surprises and, as expected, most...

theberrics.com

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Son of Tommy Morrison Trey comes in heavy, knocked out in 161 seconds

The son of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, Trey Lippe Morrison, got knocked out in 161 seconds in a shocking outcome. Former NFL linebacker Mike Balogun wasted no time pouncing on Morrison, who looked fleshy and heavier than his usual trim physique. When scouting the weigh-in results on Wednesday, World...
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Have Reportedly Broken Up

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and AEW star Andrade El Idolo have broken up, according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net. Andrade stopped following Flair on Twitter and Instagram last month, leading to speculation of the wrestling couple possibly splitting up. Haynes noted that the break-up “did not appear to be...
WWE
The Hollywood Reporter

Davis vs. Cruz: How to Watch the WBA Lightweight Championship Fight

Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his lightweight title against Mexico’s Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz when the two go head-to-head this weekend at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Baltimore-born, five-time world champion is a Floyd Mayweather protégé, and boxing fans are expecting a dramatic 12-round bout between him and his 23-year-old challenger, who has 17 straight wins under his belt. The fight card also includes a super welterweight matchup between Sebastian Fundora and Sergio Garcia, a featherweight bout between Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Carlos Adames and a 10-round featherweight fight between Eduardo Ramirez and Miguel Marriaga. With 25 wins and zero losses, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Davis Pushes Cruz Nearly Causing All Hell To Break Loose

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz takes place tomorrow night. Sunday night boxing very enjoyable in fairness. Great idea whoever came up with it. Works so well. Saturday still good too of course but Sunday could be the big one for sure as time goes on. The fight however...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Macba#Macba Life#Finals
The Berrics Canteen

Cata Diaz Meets Marina Gabriela In ‘Queen Of MACBA’ Semifinals

The fourth series of MACBA Life‘s annual plaza competition, ‘King Of MACBA,’ introduced its ‘Queen of MACBA’ series last month, and now it’s already in the Semifinals stage! WBATB’s Marina Gabriela faces off against Cata Diaz in this penultimate match—the winner goes up against WBATB champ Monica Torres next week. Watch the game, above!
COMBAT SPORTS
Vibe

Gervonta Davis’ Bout Against Isaac Cruz Will Be A Battle Of Baby Mike Tysons, And The Champ Is Ready

Every so often, a boxer comes along who captivates the public with his skill, thus qualifying his bouts as must-see TV. Eyes are typically glued to the screen whenever said boxer fights, in fear of missing one vicious blow or masterful combination that’d spell defeat for his opponent. The science of pugilism is often referred to as “sweet,” but the sports’ brightest stars have always been the ones best known for being anything but. This is the case with rising superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis, who has become boxing’s most feared slugger following a string of explosive performances and championship belt-earning...
COMBAT SPORTS
3kingsboxing.com

Aaron Silva Wins An Action-Packed Fight Against Raul Salomon!

In a battle of undefeated super middleweight prospects, Raul “Money” Salomon (8-0, 8ko) put his perfect knockout record on the line against Aaron “Superman” Silva (8-0, 6ko). Silva is a decent boxer with good upper body movement and likes to build everything off the jab. He has good ring awareness,...
COMBAT SPORTS
eufaulaindianjournal.com

Eufaula sends Patriots packing in Playoff action

The Eufaula Ironheads improved to 11-1 after defeating two-time state champions Metro Christian Patriots 56-21 Friday night at Paul Bell Stadium in Eufaula to move on to the quarterfinals. The game started out like two heavyweight boxers exchanging blows with both going into the second quarter tied at 14 apiece.The ...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Isaac Cruz: Once I Show Gervonta Davis My Power, Then I Think The Fight Will Take A Turn

Isaac Cruz delivered the most memorable knockout of his six-year pro career on one of Gervonta Davis’ undercards last year. The Mexican lightweight’s vicious first-round demolition of Diego Magdaleno in October 2020 was what first established him as a potential opponent for the undefeated Davis. Thirteen months after recording that sensational stoppage at Alamodome in San Antonio, a confident Cruz believes his power will be the determining factor in the outcome of his upcoming shot at Davis’ WBA world lightweight title.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Berrics Canteen

Watch 15 Minutes Of Antonio Durao’s Raw ‘Hardbody’ Clips Here

Antonio Durao has developed quite a reputation over the years, at least since we released his 2017 ‘Next New Wave’ part (which followed his announcement as a first-string rider for Eric Koston and Guy Mariano’s Numbers team). Any footage of Durao is gold, and he dropped 15 minutes-worth of bars last week with a bunch of raw clips from ’The Hardbody Video,’ filmed and edited by Emilio Cuilan. Durao’s impossible low-rider squats are in full effect here, along with quite a few surprises like a switch front-foot impossible, a perfect casper flip, and more… No one can Du it like Durao—aka The Hard Squatty.
SPORTS
The Berrics Canteen

Vans Releases ‘Laced’ Skate Grosso Mid For Premier’s 20th Anniversary

Grand Rapids-based Premier skateshop is celebrating 20 years in business this holiday season, and Vans is aiding in the festivities. The two have come together for “Laced” takes on the Skate Grosso Mid and Skate Old Skool, both of which are equal parts elegant and tough. Arriving in vibrant red...
CARS
The Berrics Canteen

Pocket Premieres Torsten Frank’s ‘Reece And Anton’ Shared Part

Pocket magazine premiered the latest project from longtime Adidas filmer Torsten Frank, ‘Reece And Anton,’ this morning featuring Reece Knobloch and Anton Wessely. These two kids could only film their shared ‘Weekendz’ part on Saturdayz and Sundayz—hence the title—becauze zchool and zhit. Frank talks about how got to know Knobloch, and how the project took shape, in a recent Instagram post:
ENTERTAINMENT
The Berrics Canteen

This Is How Sota Tomikawa Won The Madness Concrete Jam

The 27th Annual Tampa Am went off last month, both inside and outside the park. This year’s ‘Madness Concrete Jam’ was chaotic but Hokkaido, Japan’s Sota Tomikawa found a method to the madness, winning a bunch of prize money and a Kris Markovich-designed trophy. His lines just didn’t make sense… at all. Check out the recap from this looney-tunes event, above!
SPORTS
NME

‘Fights in Tight Spaces’ review: action-packed card brawler could be this year’s ‘Slay The Spire’

Have you ever had a fistfight in an elevator? I haven’t, and I have to admit I’m not really fond of the idea. I’m 6’7 and on a good day, I near enough fill an elevator by myself. Fights in Tight Spaces is the game that set me off pondering my suitability for lift-based brawling, but it also reinforced my belief that I’m not really made for it.
GAMBLING
popwrapped.com

The Countdown Begins for Brian Jordan Alvarez’ Action Packed Comedy “A Spy Movie”

You may recognize actor Brian Jordan Alvarez from his role as Jack’s husband on “Will and Grace” or remember him as Jane’s fake friend Wesley on “Jane the Virgin” but, if you’ve been following him on social media, you’d be hard pressed to pick a favorite character from the dozens he portrays on a weekly basis. With the help of video filters and a variety of wigs, Alvarez plays a host of beloved characters such as inspired enlightenment guru Marnie T. , champion Australian weightlifter Rick and his trainer Vardy, Darlise and Erik from the salon along with their nemesis Rebecca Miller, and a plethora of characters that will remind you of any number of people you’ve worked with, been served by, or are related to.
MOVIES
Hot 107.9

Order Now: Tank vs Pitbull December 5th [CLICK HERE]

The unbeaten five-time world champion and boxing’s hottest attraction Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his lightweight championship against hard-hitting Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in an explosive showdown. Sunday, December 5 at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Live on Pay-Per-View. ORDER THE FIGHT HERE
COMBAT SPORTS
The Berrics Canteen

Guy Mariano Joins April Skateboards

It has been over 30 years since Guy Mariano first made his grand entrance in skateboarding. His introductory section in Powell-Peralta’s Ban This was a head-turner, and a head-scratcher. This video introduced the LA Boys—Rudy Johnson, Gabriel Rodriguez, Paulo Diaz, and Mariano—setting in motion one of the most interesting chain of events in skate history. (See Colin Kennedy‘s documentary The LA Boys for more on this.) In 2016, Mariano co-founded Numbers with his former Girl teammate Eric Koston. Today, he announced that he has joined Shane O’Neill’s April team. Congrats!
SPORTS
Sporting News

AFL reveals action-packed opening round

A Grand Final re-match will mark the opening round of the 2022 AFL Premiership season, with an all-Sydney clash also included in the first week of action. Typically, Carlton hosts Richmond on a Thursday night to signal the beginning of a new season, however Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs have been given this honour, when they clash on Wednesday March 16.
SPORTS
The Berrics Canteen

BATB 12: Tommy To Calapido Vs. Lizard King

BATB Icons Tommy To Calapido and Lizard King face off in today’s epic grudge match, dating all the way to the beginning of Calapido’s illustrious career. Who will win in this battle of the pseudonyms? Let’s To-Plumb-bo.
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy