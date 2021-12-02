Adriel Parmisano And Tiago Lemos Deliver Action-Packed ‘King of Macba’ 4 Finals

You may recognize actor Brian Jordan Alvarez from his role as Jack’s husband on “Will and Grace” or remember him as Jane’s fake friend Wesley on “Jane the Virgin” but, if you’ve been following him on social media, you’d be hard pressed to pick a favorite character from the dozens he portrays on a weekly basis. With the help of video filters and a variety of wigs, Alvarez plays a host of beloved characters such as inspired enlightenment guru Marnie T. , champion Australian weightlifter Rick and his trainer Vardy, Darlise and Erik from the salon along with their nemesis Rebecca Miller, and a plethora of characters that will remind you of any number of people you’ve worked with, been served by, or are related to.

MOVIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO