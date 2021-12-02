ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

HFPA’s New Chief Diversity Officer on How Changing the Golden Globe Organization Takes More Than an ‘Immediate Fix’

By Michael Schneider
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ugTeq_0dCUDbWa00

After spending much of this year promising and then implementing various reforms, the first test of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.’s evolution may come on Dec. 13. That’s when the org will announce the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations, at 6 a.m. PT from the Beverly Hilton.

How and what that might look like remains a bit of a mystery, however, as the HFPA is continuing to power through with some sort of Globes announcement or presentation on Jan. 9, 2022 — even though there won’t be a live telecast on NBC. That has some in the industry wondering whether the HFPA is really committed to change, or just eager to get back to business as usual. The make up of this year’s nominees — and whether the HFPA’s expanded membership drive makes a difference in diverse representation — could make it further evident whether real change is happening.

But in an interview this week with Variety , the HFPA’s new chief diversity officer, Neil Phillips , warns the industry not to expect an overnight overhaul.

“The danger is expecting there to be a sort of immediate fix,” he said. “If the HFPA is seen giving a certain number of awards to talent of color, creatives of color, then the HFPA is fixed. It just doesn’t work that way. The notion of thinking that this is going to be some quick fix as a result of what awards are handed out in the coming weeks, that’s not what we should be looking for.”

Phillips, a Florida-based public speaker, educator and entrepreneur, was hired last month as the HFPA’s first-ever chief diversity officer. He is the founder of Visible Men, an organization focused on nurturing and supporting young Black boys. And he most recently served as president and CEO of the Bradenton, Fla., charter school Visible Men Academy, a tuition-free elementary program for at-risk boys of color, until leaving in February following a dispute with his fellow co-founders.

Now Phillips is splitting his time between Florida and Los Angeles, where he has been on what he calls a “listening tour,” getting up to speed on the controversies surrounding the HFPA while taking over for Leadership Lab International, which has worked as the HFPA’s diversity, equity and inclusion consultants since June.

Aiming to address diversity, ethics and accountability issues that have long swirled around the organization the org has added 21 new members, named a new president (German journalist Helen Hoehne), a new Board of Directors, with the addition of three outside non-members, 12 member directors, and a credentials committee with five non-members and an advisory board. Also, Todd Boehly was named interim CEO of HFPA; it’s Boehly who recruited Phillips to the org.

“I started to become more acquainted with what was happening over the last several months and started sharing some thoughts with Todd,” Phillips said. “The more I learned about Todd and particularly Helen’s commitment to really taking a look at what was happening with the organization and what needed to happen, the more confident I became that this was an organization that was doing all the right things, to recognize its missteps and shortcomings and to do something about it.”

The following is an edited conversation with Phillips that touches on what he plans to focus on first, and where the challenges remain for the HFPA.

What did you know about the HFPA and the Golden Globes prior to joining?

Truthfully, I didn’t know much about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association , nor the Golden Globes, other than I’m a consumer of film and television. My wife and I are avid movie goers, and we’re binge watchers and she is very plugged into the entertainment scenes. So she knew so much more about this realm than I did. But just through the normal course of paying attention to the national headlines, and the work that I do, you’re never far from broader reaching issues of diversity, equity, human value, inclusion, all of those things. I’ve been immersed in those issues for a long time. And through that, I was certainly aware of the challenges that the HFPA was encountering. Not intimately, but just familiar with them.

What were some of the early concerns you had for Todd and your first impressions as you started to look into the HFPA?

You really want to get a sense that the activity that comes from the negative exposure, is not purely born from a reactionary spirit. That those commitments aren’t just, ‘this is what we need to do to get the spotlight off of us.’ You want to get a clear sense that ‘this is what we need to do to make our organization better.’ When you find that an organization has fallen short in one particular area in terms of its composition, it’s a quick, and easy to say well, you don’t have enough black members, you don’t have enough women, whatever the case may be. But when you step back, usually the reasons for that can be tied to some structural obstacles, a commitment that is not as deep rooted and ingrained as it needs to be. So when I saw and became acquainted with the structural changes that were happening, that gave me great confidence that yeah, this is how we hope an organization responds to these kinds of challenges. To not just react and run for cover, but to make itself better.

One criticism is that sure, the HFPA has expanded, but it’s still mostly made up of the same members. How can that lead to lasting change if it’s mostly the same set of leaders who were with the organization before?

I would differ with that notion. The HFPA has increased its membership by 25% over the course of recent months. And that’s significantly larger than any addition that the organization has made in its past. That’s substantial. And then when you look at steps, there’s three new board members who are non members, it’s the first time that’s happened. Two of them are people of color. It just feels to me, with Helen, relatively recently appointed as president, Todd and his role, their commitment to the chief diversity officer role and now filling it, I would disagree with the idea that it’s the same people. I think that from a membership perspective, sure, there are a lot of the same people who have been members for a while, but I think there were certainly enough of us on board to join with those existing members to help reimagine, reconstitute and and rollout a new and different HFPA.

What have you found in talking to people in the industry about the HFPA? When you’re looking to work with new partners are you facing pushback or people not wanting to work with the HFPA right now due to the organization’s previous reputation?

I haven’t encountered much of that sentiment of, ‘We don’t want to touch the HFPA.’ I know that I will. There’s no doubt that I will as I continue my efforts to speak with folks and executives in the industry, I’m sure I’m going to encounter that and I understand that. But I’m going to benefit from hearing their perspective. And I also hope that they’re going to benefit from hearing my thoughts about the path forward. We’ve got to leave a path for individuals and organizations who have misstepped or transgressed. There’s got to be a path to reform and reforming and improving. I believe the HFPA is doing that. I’m encountering folks who are saying, ‘Look, we know that the HFPA made mistakes, and they were called out for that and rightfully so.’ And the good news is that the organization is responding. And we know that some of the problems that we’re seeing that the HFPA is being held accountable for, those are problems that exist far beyond this organization.

Diversity and inclusion is indeed an issue for the entertainment and journalism industries as well. How challenging is it to find journalists of color who write for international outlets in the U.S. and recruiting more members into the HFPA fold?

I can’t think of an industry that isn’t impacted by these issues and that doesn’t encounter challenges and that doesn’t need to improve in some ways. And for one of the areas, it’s a convenient and an easy thing to say we can’t find enough. ‘We can’t find enough women to be corporate executives. We can’t find enough Black journalists. We can’t find enough insert group here.’ And to me, frankly, that’s a cop out. We’ve got to look differently, and we’ve got to look in different places and in different ways. If we are committed to identifying people who have been underrepresented. We’ve got to think differently about how we’re looking. That is a truth that expands far beyond the HFPA and far beyond this particular industry. So when I look at the HFPA’s efforts, and I look at their new member outreach, the alterations that they’ve made, so they’ve they’ve made adjustments to requirements around accreditation. They’ve eliminated geographic requirements, they’ve expanded the number of press clippings, from an international publication or outlet over a longer period of time. So these are exactly the sorts of things that you need to do to expand the pool of folks who have previously been underrepresented.

Have you spoken yet to any of the Golden Globe partners, including NBC?

Not yet, but I’m in the process of scheduling. On the day of my announcement, a couple of folks reached out and so we have been back and forth about scheduling. Coming on board around Thanksgiving and the holiday break in December means that windows are kind of tight. So it’s been a little difficult to schedule time, but I’m optimistic that that’s going to happen, and so I will be involved in those conversations.

Lay out to me your plans for the next year, what will you be focusing on first?

I really want to convey internally within the HFPA, but also beyond, a real commitment to doing much more than helping HFPA emerge from a crisis. I’m not here to help weather the storm and I don’t believe this position was created to help the HFPA get through a difficult time. The position and the opportunities go far, far beyond that. And so I want to be conveying that internally and externally, that our emergence and our reforming, that is all designed to help position the HFPA to expand its impact in television, and film and entertainment in general. And I believe with partnership, like the reimagined coalition with the NAACP, the expansiveness of these opportunities to not just provide fellowships and mentoring opportunities and internships, to aspiring creatives. That’s a huge dimension of it. But then there’s so many other aspects of it that can really help to elevate the industry to have tremendous impact on diversity, equity inclusion, not just here in Hollywood, here in the industry, but far beyond. So I want to be talking that kind of language that is really aspirational, that commits us to something significantly higher than just emerging from a crisis. And so I’m going to be spending a lot of time thinking about how that happens.

How important will this year’s Golden Globe nominations be in setting the tone for where things stand with the HFPA?

What we should be looking for is, does the process and do the awards, are they aligned with the work that the HFPA is doing to reveal its commitment to authentic diversity, equity and inclusion? I’m confident that they will be. But the big thing, is looking at this through a longer-term lens. Do I think that these upcoming nominations and awardees and grants are important? Of course I do. But do I think that they’re some sort of final answer? I don’t believe that they will be that, nor should they be looked at as that.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

After a Year of Change, the 2022 Golden Globes Have a Mountain of Content to Climb

Just days before the 78th annual Golden Globes earlier this year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. (HFPA) — the organization behind those awards — came under public scrutiny for its lack of diversity and inclusion among its membership, as well as the ethics around the lavish trips and events members would accept as part of visiting sets and attending press conferences. Three months later, the HFPA introduced a plan to increase the number of people of color within its organization, but the 2022 telecast of the awards ceremony was shelved (with the Critics Choice Awards moving its ceremony to the usual...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Jay Jay Phillips, ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant and Heavy Metal Musician, Dies at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a heavy metal musician who appeared on the reality competition show “America’s Got Talent,” has died, his band announced. He was 30. Phillips’ band, Mettal Maffia, made the announcement on Tuesday that the keyboard player had died. TMZ reported on Friday that Phillips died after a battle with COVID-19 over Thanksgiving and that he had yet to be vaccinated. “It is with great sadness we inform you all of the loss of our bandmate/brother/and friend @jayjayrocks. It still doesn’t feel real and we would give anything to change it. Please respect the family, as well as our wishes as...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Doctor Who’ Star Peter Capaldi, Raindance Founder Elliot Grove Among Winners at First Ever British Short Film Awards

“Doctor Who” star Peter Capaldi and Raindance founder Elliot Grove have been honored at the first ever British Short Film Awards. Capaldi was given the Icon Award while Grove was handed the Impact Award The British Short Film Awards, in partnership with the HearArt Project, were hosted by presenter Alex Zane on Friday evening. The event streamed on YouTube due to pandemic restrictions. The jury, who deliberated across 35 categories, were made up of Aimee Lou Wood (“Sex Education”), Samuel Adewumni (“The Last Tree”), Tom Rhys Harries (“White Lines”) and Elizabeth Lail (“You”) as well as Oscar-winning patron Rachel Shenton (“The Silent Child”). Awards...
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

What’s Going On With the 2022 Golden Globes?

Once a fixture in the awards season calendar—the raucous party known for boosting the campaigns of Oscar hopefuls—the Golden Globes have become mired in controversy and will not be broadcast by NBC in 2022. From the criticisms leveled against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the small group of international journalists who vote on the awards) to the possibility of its return to screens in 2023, here’s what you need to know.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Hfpa#Org#Nbc#Visible Men#Men Academy
CBS News

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep hope their new comedy "Don't Look Up" might help change minds about the perils of climate change

Academy Award-winning actors Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio say they hope that through the laughs in the new film "Don't Look Up" they'll be able to change some minds about the perils of climate change. Streep, DiCaprio and director Adam McKay talk about the Netflix production, their careers and more in an interview with correspondent Tracy Smith for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast December 5 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

French Far Right Presidential Candidate Slammed for Using Footage From Godard, Besson

Eric Zemmour, the French far-right pundit and TV journalist who has been called “France’s Trump,” sparked a scandal in French media earlier this week when he announced his presidential bid with a video that incited nationalist fervor and included unauthorized footage from classic movies, TV shows, newscasts and soccer games. The controversy echoes musicians such as Neil Young and the Rolling Stones threatening lawsuits over Donald Trump’s campaign using their songs.. French production powerhouse Gaumont and the producers of the popular primetime show “Quotidien” are among those who have threatened to sue Zemmour over the use of their materials in the video. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Variety

Hitmaker Dr. Luke on the ‘Girl-Power Fun’ Behind Doja Cat and Saweetie’s ‘Best Friend’

Since his career as a hitmaker first took off with Kelly Clarkson’s 2004 smash “Since U Been Gone,” Lukasz Gottwald — a.k.a. Dr. Luke, Tyson Trax and others — has reigned as one of the world’s top hitmakers via songs with Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball,” Katy Perry’s “California Gurls,” Britney Spears’ “Hold It Against Me,” Pink’s “U + Ur Hand” and many more, and his Prescription Songs proves he’s no slouch as a publisher, either. While he’s kept a lower public profile in recent years (due to a widely publicized series of allegations from former protégé Kesha, all of which...
MUSIC
Variety

Producer of the Year Mike Dean on Kanye West’s ‘Chaotic’ ‘Donda’ Sessions and Vibing With Lana Del Rey

Mike Dean is fielding texts from Madonna, promoting his latest solo album, “4:22,” nursing a joint and trying to answer interview questions. But there’s beauty in the chaos. Variety’s Hitmakers Producer of the Year does it so effortlessly — like a modern-day maestro conducting his own symphony — as he tries to remember the news of the various records he’s worked on. In March came word that “For the Night,” the posthumous record by  Pop Smoke, the Brooklyn drill rapper killed in a 2020 shooting, had been certified four-times-platinum. Dean, a co-producer on the song, was tasked with adding the “flutes,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NAACP
Variety

Turin Is Ready for Its Close-Up as Release of Matthew Vaughn’s ‘The King’s Man’ Nears

Home of Fiat, birthplace of Gianni Agnelli, and site of one of cinema’s most memorable vehicular chases in 1969’s “The Italian Job,” the northern Italian city of Turin has always been car central. So when it comes to big screen representation, besting that iconic Michael Caine caper might be no easy task, but the local film board isn’t going to stop trying. Over the past two decades, Film Commission Torino Piemonte has acted as a one-stop-shop offering logistical assistance and production services to visiting shoots. Since the bureau opened in 2000, most have been domestic in origin – with Paolo Sorrentino’s...
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘The Tender Bar’ Channels Long Island History via New England

George Clooney’s “The Tender Bar,” set in the working-class neighborhood of Manhasset, Long Island, spans 15 years starting in 1973. In the film, which bows Dec. 17 in theaters, young JR Maguire, played by Daniel Ranieri, spends his time among family members: his mom (Lily Rabe), grandmother (Sondra James), grandfather (Christopher Lloyd) and uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), the last of whom owns a bar called The Dickens. The Dickens was a real Long Island establishment, but for the film, based on J.R. Moehringer’s memoir, the period setting was re-created in a number of Massachusetts towns, including Beverly, Braintree, Lowell and Worcester. Production...
RESTAURANTS
Variety

Warner Music Chief Max Lousada on the Company’s Stellar 2021 and Being Variety’s Executive of the Year

Broadly speaking, record-label bosses tend to have similar backgrounds, rising through A&R, promotion or management ranks, usually hitting a massive success that lands them the big job. And while Max Lousada, Warner Music Group’s head of recorded music, has followed some of that model, his background is unusual by any stretch, and is reflected not just in WMG’s approach to music but in the roster itself. Among the acts Variety’s Executive of the Year oversees are Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic, Lizzo, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile and Saweetie; newcomers Don Toliver and NBA YoungBoy; and Nigerian...
BUSINESS
Variety

The Kid Laroi, Lil Nas X, Lil Tjay: Label of the Year Columbia Records Is Flooding the Charts With New Talent

As 2021 draws to a close, to say the hits keep on coming for Columbia Records would be an understatement. At press time, Variety’s Hitmakers Label of the Year, led by chairman and CEO Ron Perry (pictured at left) and executive VP-general manager Jenifer Mallory (right), had the top three songs on Mediabase’s Top 40 chart (Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow, the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” and Adele’s “Easy on Me”). That’s on the heels of a stream of smashes from Polo G (“Rapstar”), Lil Tjay (“Calling My Phone” featuring 6lack) and 24kGoldn (“Mood” featuring...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Don’t Count Out Chris Cuomo at CNN

In another year or on another network, Chris Cuomo’s career would be toast right now. The allegations that came to light from the New York attorney general’s office earlier this week about how the cable anchor conducted himself on behalf of his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, are appalling, and he’s not denying them.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Les Arcs Film Festival Unveils Work-in-Progress Lineup

Les Arcs Film Festival has unveiled the 15-title lineup of its Work-in-Progress session, the popular industry sidebar whose alumni roster include Vladimar Jóhannsson’s “Lamb,” Lukas Dhont’s “Girl” and Nora Fingscheidt’s “System Crasher.” The section, curated by Frederic Boyer, the artistic director of Tribeca and Les Arcs Film Festival, will include “Opponent,” a drama by Swedish up-and-comer Milad Alami (“The Charmer”) and produced by Sweden’s Tangy and Norway’s Ape&Bjørn; “Preparations for a Miracle,” directed by Tobias Nölle and produced by Switzerland’s Hugofilm Features and Germany’s Flare Film; and “Silver Haze,” helmed by Sacha Polak and produced by Dutch banner Viking Film and...
MOVIES
Variety

Western Is Just One of the ‘Flavors’ of ‘The Mute Man of Sardinia,’ Director Matteo Fresi Says

In his film “The Mute Man of Sardinia” (“Il Muto di Gallura”) Turin-born Matteo Fresi reignites the feud between the Vasa and Mamia families, which caused the deaths of more than 70 people in mid-19th century Sardinia. Focusing on deaf-mute Bastiano Tansu, he shows an outsider who – mistreated and marginalized all his life – turned into a feared assassin, driven into a killing frenzy following his brother’s murder. “My father is from Sardinia, from Gallura, so I would hear about these events a lot. It’s a famous story in that region, yet completely unknown in the rest of the country,”...
MOVIES
Variety

Carter Burwell Mines Thriller Genre for ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ Score

Carter Burwell has scored 19 of the movies of Joel and Ethan Coen, including such classics as “Fargo,” “The Big Lebowski” and “No Country for Old Men,” yet he’s never been nominated for a major industry award for any of that music. That could change this year with his dark and disturbing sounds for Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. What did Joel say he was looking for in the music? One thing he knew he didn’t want: He didn’t want it to be Scottish. It’s all shot on soundstages, and fairly surreal ones, and that’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Genesis Brings Prog-Pop Pomp and Circumstance to Possible Farewell Tour: Concert Review

For the three central members of Genesis, all 70 years of age and older, to title their latest concert showcase “The Last Domino? Tour” — with lead vocalist Phil Collins nestled into a chair — shows that the prog-pop ensemble has a black comic streak up its sleeves. But the tour is no joke. To see and hear Collins triumph as a stage presence and vocalist at Genesis’ Dec. 2 tour stop at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center was a feat to behold. After being operated on for nerve damage, Collins no longer drums or walks without a cane’s assistance. To...
MUSIC
Variety

Lin-Manuel Miranda on Creating Disney Magic With the Music of ‘Encanto’

Unlike a lot of kids, Lin-Manuel Miranda says he never dreamed of becoming president. “I was never that kid. I fell in love with musical storytelling because of ‘The Little Mermaid’” — he has the VHS on hand — “and wanted to know how those songs got written.” The “Hamilton” creator got his taste of Disney musical storytelling when he crafted songs for “Moana,” but with the Mouse House’s 60th animated feature, “Encanto,” he came into the process early in helping blend the story of the Madrigal family, magical realism and Colombian culture through the eight songs that he wrote for...
MOVIES
Variety

Arab Star Hend Sabry on Challenging Local Taboos and Regional Stereotypes in Netflix’s Upcoming ‘Finding Ola’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cairo-based Tunisian film and TV star Hend Sabry is debuting as an executive producer on upcoming Netflix Arab Original “Finding Ola,” a series she proposed to the streamer. The show sees Sabry reprise her role as the widely beloved Ola Abdel-Sabour character she played 10 years ago in groundbreaking social drama “I Want to Get Married” (Ayza Atgawez). While in the original, Ola was under social pressure to get married before turning 30, and explored a lot of options, a decade later she is juggling responsibilities as a mother, a daughter, her job as a pharmacist, and her “attempts at finding...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy