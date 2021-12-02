ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandra Bullock Says She's Honest with Her Kids About Racism: I Let My Son 'See Everything'

By Georgia Slater
Cover picture for the articleSandra Bullock is opening up about how she talks to her two children about race. The actress, 57, appears on Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk alongside Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, where she discusses how she approaches conversations about society and race with her children...

