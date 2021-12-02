ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's The Photos Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Hornets

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Bucks beat the Hornets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks won their eighth game in a row when they beat the Charlotte Hornets 127-125 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo went off for 40 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

The Bucks improved to 14-8 with the win, while the Hornets dropped to 13-11.

After the game, the two-time MVP Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a couple of photos, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Bucks are coming off of a season where they won the NBA title, and Antetokounmpo won the Finals MVP.

After several seasons of coming up short in the playoffs, they finally broke through and won it all.

As for the Hornets, they are led by rising star LaMelo Ball, who was the 2021 Rookie of The Year.

They have not been to the playoffs since 2016, but that appears as if it will change soon.

  DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list.
  STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA.

NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Can’t Believe Kendrick Perkins Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Go Down As The Most Dominant Player Ever: "Are You Okay This Morning?! Are You Okay?"

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a phenomenal player, there are no doubts about that. In his career, the Greek Freak has already won several accolades, including an NBA Championship last season. Compared to the rest of the NBA, Giannis relies more on his inside scoring and sheer athleticism instead of heavily basing...
NBA
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo makes shocking Oreo discovery way too late

Sometimes in life you just have to see something with your own eyes in order to believe it, so today we should all thank god for Twitter. In a moment that sent sheer shock and awe around the globe, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo admitted that he tried dipping his Oreos in milk for the first time on Tuesday night…
NBA
firstsportz.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo welcomes DeMarcus Cousins to Milwaukee Bucks in Style

With Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster, the Bucks did manage to pull themselves out of some tricky situations but have had a rough patch since the season’s beginning. The Milwaukee Bucks are currently 13-8 in the league, so it can be said the defending champions haven’t impressed much this season.
NBA
#Nba Mvp#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#The New York Knicks#The Golden State Warriors
firstsportz.com

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins heart courtesy to another epic interaction with a young fan after Bucks vs Nuggets matchup

The reigning NBA Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been a player who has always accepted his critics with a smile and deservingly is a part of zero-haters group. Be it with his most recent Oreo discovery or his All-Star game on court-commentary, the Greek Freak has always ended up winning hearts after his heart-warming and hilarious gestures. However, he ended up making a young fan feel immensely special after the Bucks vs Nuggets game as well.
NBA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks beat Hornets on final-seconds layup by Giannis

MILWAUKEE - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored on a driving layup with two seconds left to give Milwaukee a 127-125 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, the Bucks’ eighth consecutive victory. Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 12 rebounds and Khris Middleton added 21 points for the Bucks. "Giannis is just...
NBA
Yardbarker

Key Points: Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Bucks To Road Victory Over Nuggets

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Denver Nuggets 120-109. The Bucks have now extended their win streak to six games in a row. They are feeling more and more comfortable as each game passes. They are beginning to hit their stride. Bucks Guard Jrue Holiday has been one of the catalysts for the winning streak and spoke postgame on the team’s mindset.
NBA
