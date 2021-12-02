ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Leaked To The Washington Post?

Cover picture for the articleA whistleblower leaked Facebook documents to more than a dozen news organizations. Several reports were published Monday based on the Facebook Papers, which were released by the outlets. Facebook’s declining popularity with teens...

milwaukeesun.com

Washington Post deletes scandalous tweet about parade massacre

The Washington Post has revised an article and deleted the Twitter post promoting it after saying that last weekend's Christmas parade massacre in Waukesha, Wisconsin, was ?caused by a SUV.?. The tweet was posted on Thursday with a caption reading, "Here's what we know so far on the sequence of...
iheart.com

WATCH: Is THIS the worst Hillary Clinton scandal yet?

On "The Glenn Beck Program," Bill O'Reilly told Glenn that it's now a proven fact that the Hillary Clinton campaign "concocted and financed the bogus Russian collusion story." Glenn said this particular Clinton scandal is the "big one." So then, why is this getting so little coverage?. "We're living in...
MSNBC

As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with investigators looking into the January 6th insurrection. His decision comes after Trump ally Steve Bannon was indicted for dodging investigators. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Juanita Tolliver to discuss the probe.Dec. 1, 2021.
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Fauci Suggests Ted Cruz Should Be Prosecuted For January’s Capitol Riot

Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious diseases expert, has a message for Ted Cruz following the Republican senator’s accusation that Fauci had recently lied to Congress. In case you missed it, several red party members put forth remarks claiming that the doctor wasn’t telling the truth when denying that the National Institues of Health funded the “gain of function” research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Washington Times

Elizabeth Warren sicced SEC on Trump’s social media start-up deal

Former President Trump’s social media start-up is in Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s crosshairs. The Massachusetts Democrat urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate the Trump Media & Technology Group’s merger agreement with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. Ms. Warren is no fan of...
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
