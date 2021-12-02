How Do Canada Get Their Prime Minister?

The UK Government’s proposals for an end to legal cases relating to Northern Ireland’s Troubles are offensive “morally, constitutionally and legally”, a prominent lawyer has said.Kevin Winters, whose legal firm deals with a large number of legacy cases, said that he believed the Government was trying to shut down court examinations of allegations of state collusion with both loyalist and republican paramilitaries.In July, the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced plans for a statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.The proposals, which...
