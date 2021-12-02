How Do Canada Get Their Prime Minister?

Pope Francis condemned Europe’s “indifference” towards migrants and refugees on his first visit to Greece.Visiting the Mavrovouni refugee camp on Lesbos Sunday, the Pope spoke with refugees awaiting the approval of their asylum status.His five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece has been dominated by the topic of migration and Francis’ call for European countries to show greater solidarity with those in need.He insisted that Europe must stop building walls, stoking fears and shutting out "those in greater need who knock at our door”."Please, let us stop this shipwreck of civilisation," he said at the camp, which stands pending the construction...

