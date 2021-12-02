ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ari Lennox Updates Fans Following Amsterdam Arrest

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleR&B singer Ari Lennox was arrested overseas this week at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands. During her arrest, she tweeted that she was being detained for "reacting to a woman racially profiling" her, live-updating fans as the incident occurred. After she stopped tweeting, the Dutch police...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Ari Lennox Slams Dutch Police After Recent 'Drunk in Public' Arrest: 'They Hate Black People'

Songstress Ari Lennox took to Twitter to allege that airport security in Amsterdam racially profiled her the moment she touched down in the country. "F**k Amsterdam security. They hate black people," she tweeted 4:16 a.m. ET. In a separate tweet, Lennox wrote: "They're arresting me" and "I'm being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me."
PUBLIC SAFETY
thelily.com

Ari Lennox was arrested because she ‘wouldn’t calm down.’ For some Black women, that hit a nerve.

When Sydney Tomlin saw the news of singer Ari Lennox’s arrest in an Amsterdam airport, she was “blown away.”. Tomlin, a 31-year-old writer living in St. Louis, had just seen Lennox perform on the Soul Train Awards (the show, which aired Sunday night, had been pre-recorded). Dutch military police arrested the singer at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Monday for disturbing public order.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Lennox
The Independent

Ari Lennox accuses Amsterdam airport security staff of racially profiling her

Ari Lennox has accused Dutch airport security of “racially profiling” her after she was arrested for disturbing public order in the Amsterdam airport.The R&B star tweeted: “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.” She had earlier tweeted that security at the airport “hates Black people”.Dutch military police, who govern the security at the airport, say Lennox was arrested for her aggressive behaviour and being drunk in public. “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down,” a representative said. “That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”The police...
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

R&B Singer Ari Lennox Calls Out Dutch Police, Says She Was Racially Profiled Prior to Airport Arrest: ‘They Hate Black People’

R&B singer Ari Lennox accused security at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport of racial discrimination after she was arrested on Monday for allegedly disturbing public order. While Reuters first reported the official cause for her apprehension, Lennox confirmed the arrest in a series of tweets, first claiming that security at the airport, run by Dutch military police, “hate black people.”
CELEBRITIES
thisis50.com

Ari Lennox Hoped We Were Created Equal

When you grow up in a predominantly black neighborhood, you are instantly confronted with the fact that you are different. Being black is a race that isn’t automatically attached to being clean or upstanding. When you talk with proper English, you aren’t deemed smart but speaking as though you are white. Each day the world continues to display how unequal the playing field is. For black men, the stories of inequality are as similar as a scar. It always involves a run in with police or being called the N-Word. For black women, it happens in the form of racial profiling by citizens or while you are with your sons. One of our bright stars took to the red carpet just a few nights ago and performed on the Soul Train stage at the Apollo. From glitz and glamour to handcuffs, Ari Lennox was arrested in Amsterdam at the airport just yesterday. Dutch military police claimed she was allegedly drunk and aggressive towards an airline official. Ari took to twitter to clear any misconceptions about her mental state and tweeted again accusing “Amsterdam Security” of hating blacks.
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

R&B Singer Ari Lennox Held for Disturbance at Amsterdam Airport

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - American R&B singer Ari Lennox was arrested at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Monday for disturbing public order, Dutch military police said, after she had accused airline staff of racial discrimination. "I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me," Lennox wrote on Twitter...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Trashed Online By London On Da Track's Ex Eboni

The war, which is seemingly one-sided at this point, between Summer Walker and Eboni, the mother of London On Da Track's daughter, rages forward. Summer and London were once a hot industry couple who also were able to make magic in the studio together, and later, the pair welcomed their baby girl into the world.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bizzy Bone Calls Three 6 Mafia "Devil Worshippers," Challenges Them To "Denounce Satan"

We're just hours away from yet another epic Verzuz but things are kicking off with a bit of a hiccup. There have been talks of Three 6 Mafia sharing the stage with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony for a year and a half, but there seems to have been some obstacles behind the scenes that kept this one from happening sooner. Whatever that may have been, the two legendary Hip Hop groups are ready to join together, but not before Bizzy Bone got a few things off of his chest.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Men offer to buy daughter outside school - police

Three men holding "a large amount of money" offered to buy a woman's young daughter, police have said. The mother and child were walking along Batemoor Road, Sheffield, at about 08:20 GMT on Wednesday when three men approached her. When the woman refused and ran towards nearby Lower Meadows School,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Teyana Taylor Hospitalized: 'My Body Just Gave Out'

Teyana Taylor was forced to press pause on her The Last Rose Pedal Farewell Tour after being hospitalized over the weekend. Taylor apologized to her fans for having to cancel her Connecticut show date in an Instagram post on Sunday (November 28) and explained that her body had been in the process of shutting down.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman shares video warning to others of being ‘tracked’ by unknown stalker via iPhone

A TikTok user has alleged in a viral video that a tracking device may have been planted on her after bizarre notifications started popping up on her iPhone.The TikTok user, whose handle is @angel.edge95 on the platform, shared her experience in a video that has been viewed over 17 million times, collected 2m likes, more than 39,000 comments and has been shared more than 150,000 times as of Wednesday.The video was shared on 22 November.The user, in the video, said that the bizarre notification prompts on her phone suggested her location was being tracked by an unknown device.“I think I...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BET

DJ Envy And Wife Gia Casey Welcome Sixth Child — See The Adorable First Picture!

DJ Envy’s family just got a little bigger. According to a post on his wife Gia Casey’s Instagram account, the couple gave birth to a baby girl, their sixth child. “Special Delivery!!! @djenvy and mommy, WE DID IT!!! My beautiful mother’s spirit was right here with me on this day and standing beside me in the room as we welcomed our new baby into the world…” Casey captioned a picture of her holding the newborn.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy