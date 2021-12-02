ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Art Education

 1 day ago
With every stroke of his paintbrush, Ocala-based artist Charles Eady records a bit of Black history unknown to many. You could count Eady among the latter until he began doing research on his family roots. What he discovered first surprised him and then inspired him to become the mixed-media artist he...

What it means to me…

CELEBRATING THE SEASON MEANS SOMETHING DIFFERENT TO EACH OF US. WE ASKED SOME LOCALS TO SHARE THEIR THOUGHTS ABOUT THE THREE HOLIDAYS CELEBRATED DURING THIS FESTIVE TIME OF YEAR. No matter which you observe—Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa—or another holiday tradition, there is no better way to celebrate than by ringing...
OCALA, FL
Celebrate…

You are cordially invited to celebrate Ocala’s newest brides and grooms, get a glimpse into their most special of days and hear firsthand about the memories that will always hold a place in their hearts. Venue: Knoblock Family home on Lake Weir Photographer:. Katelyn Virginia. Wedding Planners:. Party Time Rentals.
OCALA, FL
The True Pioneer Christmas of Florida

Christmas is a very traditional holiday. It is a constant in our hectic calendars that arrives each season and often remains unchanged as the years tick by. While this may be true for the recent past, a little research into a “typical” pioneer Christmas yields surprises. We envision families dressed in their best clothes gathered around a tree with gifts or a large traditional holiday meal. The reality is that life was hard for pioneers and not all had those luxuries, or even celebrated Christmas. Our beloved Florida has been multicultural since the first Europeans arrived in 1513. Much like today, how and if you celebrated depended on your ethnicity and ancestors. Early Jewish settlers, such as Moses Levy, and Creek and Seminole/ Miccosukee people who lived traditional Native American lifestyles, as well as settlers of Scots Irish descent, likely did not celebrate Christmas at all. Many other groups of mostly European descent, however, observed Christmas as a major religious holiday. Upon settling in what is now Florida, each culture brought unique traditions with them. Pioneers of German descent are credited with introducing the Christmas tree, hanging stockings over the hearth, caroling for neighbors and Saint Nicholas. Early trees were small and sat atop tables decorated with homemade garlands. The English brought mistletoe, the concept of Father Christmas and the tradition of turkey or goose for dinner. Early Floridians of Spanish descent brought the tradition of the three kings, or wise men, and nativity scenes. In fact, the Christmas season in Spanish Florida would have extended to January 6th, when the three kings arrived to celebrate the birth of Christ. For African Americans still living in bondage before slavery was abolished, Christmas varied widely. Some got a break from harsh work during the holiday while others were subjected to cruel lockdowns over fears among owners of holiday uprisings. Up until the Civil War, some slaves celebrated Johnkankus, a tradition brought from West Africa at Christmas. This holiday is now mostly forgotten, with the exception of some areas of the Caribbean Although much has changed since Florida became a U.S. Territory in 1821, some things have stayed the same. Our state remains very diverse with a rich culture, some still struggle to make ends meet and, for many, Christmas is still centered on family coming together. As we enter this holiday season, let us remember that while Christmas has not always looked as it does today, celebrating with loved ones is as important as it has ever been.
FLORIDA STATE
Social Scene

FAFO’s Ocala Arts Festival returned this year to the thrill of thousands of show-goers. The event, hosted by Fine Arts For Ocala, was spread all around the downtown area and included more than 150 artists and entertainment such as this intrepid stilt walker and soap bubble artist.
OCALA, FL
A Spirit of Sharing

The Believe in Santa Foundation, based in Ocala, helps children statewide. Santa Claus himself says everyone can make a difference in the lives of others. And that is the key objective of the Believe in Santa Foundation, Inc. At the all-volunteer nonprofit, the head elf is president/CEO, Keith Carson, also known as the “Minister of Merry.” The retired police officer says a serendipitous moment led to his forming the foundation. “I was on a committee putting on a really big event for underprivileged children, 400 or 500 kids,” he recalls. “In our last planning meeting the organizer got a message from Santa saying, ‘Hey, I can’t make it.’ This is six days before the event. It’s December. So panic set in. Foolishly — maybe not — I raised my hand.” Carson was so taken by the experience that he decided to put his new Santa suit to good use year-round. “As a police officer, one of the things we saw a lot at Christmas were homes in poor neighborhoods getting broken into and presents taken. These families couldn’t afford presents in the first place, let alone replace them,” he offers. “So, I decided to form a nonprofit. Our idea was to do this at Christmas, but we also help children living in poverty, disaster survivors, crime victims, those hospitalized, children of service men and women, the terminally ill.
OCALA, FL
Ocala, FL
