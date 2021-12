I like to compare trees to people. If you were sick, or needed something serious, like an amputation, you would want someone educated in that area helping you, right? This is what an ISA Certified Arborist is to a tree. They are educated in tree biology and best management practices. ISA Certified Arborists must have 3 years of work experience and pass a lengthy exam about arboriculture topics to become certified. They also must stay up to date with CEUs and sign a code of ethics agreement.

GARDENING ・ 13 DAYS AGO