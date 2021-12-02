ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Long Until Washington Post Accepts Letter To The Editor?

ipsinternational.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best way to structure letters is to use 150 or less words, and stay focused on one (or, at the most, two) main points. You may include interesting facts, relevant information, and any connections to the issue that you have. Table of contents. 1. can you write an...

www.ipsinternational.org

myrecordnewspaper.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

TO THE EDITOR: I am opposed to keeping parks and recreation as a tri-community organization as I don't see evidence that it provides greater value to the residents of Washington Township than if it were.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
iheart.com

WATCH: Is THIS the worst Hillary Clinton scandal yet?

On "The Glenn Beck Program," Bill O'Reilly told Glenn that it's now a proven fact that the Hillary Clinton campaign "concocted and financed the bogus Russian collusion story." Glenn said this particular Clinton scandal is the "big one." So then, why is this getting so little coverage?. "We're living in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with investigators looking into the January 6th insurrection. His decision comes after Trump ally Steve Bannon was indicted for dodging investigators. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Juanita Tolliver to discuss the probe.Dec. 1, 2021.
POTUS
State
Washington State
AOL Corp

Geraldo slams Fox News personalities for being vaccinated while encouraging viewers to fight mandates

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera got worked up while discussing Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday’s Hannity. Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Dan Bongino argued with Rivera about the backlash Rodgers has endured after lying about his vaccine status and thwarting NFL protocols. Rivera thought the backlash was appropriate and also pushed back against other people lying about their vaccination status.
NFL
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Letter To The Editor#Exercise Science
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
News Break
Politics
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Fauci Suggests Ted Cruz Should Be Prosecuted For January’s Capitol Riot

Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious diseases expert, has a message for Ted Cruz following the Republican senator’s accusation that Fauci had recently lied to Congress. In case you missed it, several red party members put forth remarks claiming that the doctor wasn’t telling the truth when denying that the National Institues of Health funded the “gain of function” research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Elizabeth Warren sicced SEC on Trump’s social media start-up deal

Former President Trump’s social media start-up is in Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s crosshairs. The Massachusetts Democrat urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate the Trump Media & Technology Group’s merger agreement with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. Ms. Warren is no fan of...
POTUS
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
LAW

