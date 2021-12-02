ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Does The Prime Minister Live Canada?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA description of the Historic Place The Prime Minister’s residence at 24 Sussex Drive is a large stone house revealing a restrained, formal classicism with details that are more picturesque. A large open area overlooks the Ottawa River at this location. Table of contents. 1. where does the prime...

Vice

Sweden Had a Woman Prime Minister – for 7 Hours

Hours after she made history by becoming Sweden's first woman prime minister, Magdalena Andersson has resigned. Andersson was approved as prime minister by Sweden’s Parliament on Wednesday morning in a knife-edge vote, but she resigned later in the day when the Greens left her minority coalition government and she suffered a budget defeat in Parliament.
POLITICS
WHAS 11

Sweden Parliament approves first female Prime Minister

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Sweden’s parliament has approved Magdalena Andersson as the country’s first female prime minister. Lawmakers on Wednesday tapped the finance minister who recently became the new leader of the Social Democratic party. Andersson was picked to replace Stefan Lofven as both party leader and prime minister. Those are...
POLITICS
KTAR.com

Sudan military leaders reinstate deposed prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s deposed prime minister signed a deal with the military on Sunday that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. A key pro-democracy group that has mobilized dozens of protests had dismissed the deal as “a form of betrayal.”
WORLD
emory.edu

Prime minister of Barbados to speak at Emory Climate Talks

Emory Climate Talks and the Latin American and Caribbean Studies program at Emory University are honored to welcome Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. (EST) for the final conversation in the Emory Climate Talks 2021 series. Register here for the online conversation. Mottley...
WORLD
AFP

Putin to land in India with eye on military, energy ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India on Monday for just his second overseas trip since the pandemic, seeking to bolster military and energy ties with a traditional ally being courted by Washington. It is only the Russian leader's second trip abroad since the coronavirus pandemic began -- he skipped both the G20 and COP26 summits this year -- after a June summit with US President Joe Biden in Geneva. 
WORLD
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
WNMT AM 650

Exclusive: Britain says Russian attack on Ukraine would be a ‘grave mistake’

LONDON (Reuters) – British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Russia on Wednesday that it would be making a “grave mistake” if it attacked Ukraine and said London was working closely with its NATO allies to support Ukraine. Ukrainian and U.S. officials have voiced concerns about a possible Russian attack on...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. to Announce Sanctions Next Week Marking Biden's Democracy Summit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department will impose a series of sanctions next week to mark the U.S. Summit for Democracy, targeting people engaged in corruption, serious human rights abuse and who undermine democracy, among others, a Treasury Department spokesperson said on Friday. The Treasury declined to provide specifics...
U.S. POLITICS
Freethink

Is Omicron the COVID variant we have been waiting for?

The third time’s the charm, the saying goes. For SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID, perhaps the 13th time is the charm. Omicron is the 13th “variant of concern” or “variant of interest” that has emerged during the pandemic, hence the name — the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. (Greek letters nu and xi were skipped because the former sounds like “new” and the latter is a common surname — or, perhaps, it is the surname of a world leader the WHO would rather not upset.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms

BERLIN (AP) — Unvaccinated people across Germany will soon be excluded from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Thursday, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate as part of efforts to curb coronavirus infections. Merkel announced the measures after a meeting with federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Biden damages trans-Atlantic security, showing subservience to Germany

Embarrassed by its kowtowing to Vladimir Putin on Ukraine , ransomware , energy blackmail , America's nuclear posture , and even in low Earth orbit , the Biden administration is resorting to increasingly hysterical defenses of its Russia strategy. Take the comments by a senior administration official, on Wednesday, who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

French election polls: who is leading the race to be the next president of France?

France will vote to elect a new president in April, and the jostling for position among potential candidates is well under way. The current president, Emmanuel Macron, has yet to declare his candidacy but is expected to run again. His second-round opponent from 2017, the far-right populist Marine Le Pen, has already launched her campaign. Alongside them on the ballot will be Anne Hidalgo, the Socialist candidate, Yannick Jadot, representing the Green movement, and a candidate from the centre-right, to be chosen by Les Républicains, on 4 December . The Republicans will choose between Eric Ciotti, a relative unknown, and Valérie Pécresse, having rejected Xavier Bertrand and Michel Barnier in the first round. The far-right TV pundit Éric Zemmour, who has no political party, has also put his hat in the ring.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Police asked to probe No 10 Christmas party claims as Tories win by-election

The Metropolitan Police have been asked to launch an investigation into claims that more than 50 people attended a Christmas party at Downing Street during last year's lockdown.In a letter to the force's commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, Labour MP Barry Gardiner said officers “should investigate the matter further to establish the facts and see if any laws might have been broken”. The calls for an investigation came as Boris Johnson’s party celebrated holding onto their safe seat in the closely-watched Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election, despite the count showing a 10 per cent swing to Labour amid low voter...
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany's Social Democrats set to approve government deal

The center-left party of German Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz is meeting Saturday to decide whether to approve a deal to form a new government with environmentalist and pro-business parties — the first of three such decisions needed for Scholz to take office next week.Scholz's Social Democrats narrowly won Germany s Sept. 26 election and launched negotiations with the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats to form a governing coalition that hasn't been tried before at the federal level. They emerged with a deal on Nov. 24 after relatively quick negotiations.The three-way alliance aims to modernize Europe’s biggest economy and step up...
POLITICS
whbl.com

Pecresse wins French conservatives ticket for presidential election

PARIS (Reuters) -Valerie Pecresse, who has described herself as “one-third Thatcher, two-thirds Merkel”, has won the French conservative Les Republicains (LR) ticket for the 2022 presidential election, the party said on Saturday after a primary election. Opinion polls have so far shown the 54-year-old head of the Paris Ile-de-France region...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

