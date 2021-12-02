Where Does The Prime Minister Live Canada?

France will vote to elect a new president in April, and the jostling for position among potential candidates is well under way. The current president, Emmanuel Macron, has yet to declare his candidacy but is expected to run again. His second-round opponent from 2017, the far-right populist Marine Le Pen, has already launched her campaign. Alongside them on the ballot will be Anne Hidalgo, the Socialist candidate, Yannick Jadot, representing the Green movement, and a candidate from the centre-right, to be chosen by Les Républicains, on 4 December . The Republicans will choose between Eric Ciotti, a relative unknown, and Valérie Pécresse, having rejected Xavier Bertrand and Michel Barnier in the first round. The far-right TV pundit Éric Zemmour, who has no political party, has also put his hat in the ring.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO