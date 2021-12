Vice President Kamala Harris said the verdicts in murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery "send an important message" but warned there is still "work to do." "Today, the jury rendered its verdicts and the three defendants were found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery," Harris said in a statement Wednesday. "Still, we feel the weight of grief. Ahmaud Arbery should be alive, and nothing can take away the pain that his mother Wanda Cooper-Jones, his father Marcus Arbery, and the entire Arbery family and community feel today. I share in that pain."

